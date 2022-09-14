Video: Fighter walk-off TKOs YouTube critic mid-interview, finishes chat like a champ

If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all. A YouTuber by the name of Sadek has found that out the hard way.

Speaking to Polish journalist, Monika Laskowska, for a recent interview, Sadek was minding his own business, answering questions before he was suddenly struck out of nowhere by Polish Welterweight prospect, Amadeusz “Ferrari” Roslik. According to MMA.pl, Sadek has been a very vocal critic of Roslik’s, which presumably led to the fighter’s actions that were caught on camera in the embedded video above. Despite being clearly shaken up after falling and knocking over the promotional wall, Sadek got up dazed and continued speaking with Laskowska, wiping blood from his mouth.

It remains to be determined whether or not any legal ramifications will come as a result of Roslik’s actions. As of now, he is still expected to compete this weekend (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022).

At High League 4 in Gliwice, Poland, Roslik (3-3) is set to take on Pawel Bomba (0-1) in one of the more highly anticipated bouts on the card. For Roslik, the fight acts as his return to mixed martial arts (MMA) competition after suffering a split decision boxing loss at Fame MMA 13 in March 2022. He’s won two straight in the cage.

It’s been a wild year for MMA in Europe, to say the least. In recent months, there have been staredowns held on skyscrapers, fights held over bodies of water on top of cargo containers, and firearms pulled during podcasts ... the list goes on and on. If there’s one lesson to be learned from all the shenanigans, it’s that truly anything is possible in this chaotic and crazy sport.