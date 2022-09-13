BROADENED HORIZIN: Kyoji Horiguchi, Hiromasa Ougikubo, Kintaro, and Juri Ohara

RIZIN Fighting Federation closes out Sept. 2022 with a doubleheader showcase.

Episode 19 of BROADENED HORIZIN is a special one, celebrating two full years of the show's existence. To prepare for the upcoming Sept. 25, 2022, events, RIZIN 38 and Super RIZIN, a traditional big-name grouping of four guests joined the panel.

Hiromasa Ougikubo made a strong case for 2021’s male fighter of the year, winning the RIZIN Bantamweight Grand Prix on New Year’s Eve. The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 24 alum reflected on his great performances throughout the tournament, highlighting it as one of his greatest career achievements. At RIZIN 38 against Soo Chul Kim, he looks to get his first win as a married man.

Yuto “Kintaro” Hokamura is also in action on the same night as Ougikubo, welcoming back to the RIZIN ring the promotion’s Bantamweight champion, Kyoji Horiguchi. The 10-year veteran hopes to snap his losing streak with a huge upset and earn a rematch to fight for the title.

Deep Lightweight kingpin, Juri Ohara, continues to impress with each time out. Riding an eight-fight win streak, Ohara has arguably the best case amongst anyone in Asia to be challenging for the RIZIN title against the champion, Roberto “Satoshi” de Souza. Instead, he’ll first have to keep his momentum rolling by surviving an all-violence match up with Wanderlei Silva's protege, Luiz Gustavo, at RIZIN 38.

Like Kintaro, Horiguchi will also be looking to snap what for him is the first losing streak of his storied career. Since signing to Bellator, Horiguchi has been winless, but remains fully focused on what he’s capable of and is willing to fight whoever is put in front of him.

Watch the full episode in the video embedded above or you can listen on Spotify.

BROADENED HORIZIN Ep. 19 ENGLISH AUDIO:

以下の日本語版 (JAPANESE VERSION):