Video: Paddy Pimblett receives Rolex from Drake after Instagram promise

Paddy Pimblett is having the time of his life as his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) career continues to flourish.

Only three fights into his run with the promotion and the Liverpool, England native has scored wins each time out, seeing his star power grow fight by fight. In fact, Pimblett’s become so popular that his last performance caught the attention of Canadian rapper, Drake.

After Pimblett and his teammate, Molly McCann, picked up wins at UFC London last month (July 23, 2022) against Jordan Leavitt and Hannah Goldy, Drake took to Instagram promising the duo each a Rolex. As seen in the video embedded above, Pimblett received his well-earned gift and couldn’t have been happier about it.

“A what?” Pimblett said. “A little something from Drake. Oh, s—t! Oh my ... Belter! Thank you very much. Nice one for that Drake. Thank you very much. He said he’d get us a Rolex and he’s got us one.”

While McCann has yet to share that she’s received her Rolex, she has instead gone on to book her next fight. At UFC 281 on Nov. 12, 2022, “Meatball” faces surging 23-year-old super talent, Erin Blanchfield.

Pimblett and McCann have fought together on each of the last two UFC London events and pairing them up has proven to be great business for the promotion, especially in their home country. As they both continue to blow up, the talk has only amplified for bigger events in the immediate future, such as UFC 281 in Madison Square Garden.

For Pimblett, however, he’s expressed his hesitancy when it comes to fighting in New York, meaning we have to wait a bit longer before “The Baddy” seeks out UFC win No. 4.