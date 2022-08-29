BROADENED HORIZIN: Jessica Aguilar and ‘Showdown’ Joe Ferraro

RIZIN 38 and Super RIZIN are right around the corner.

Coming off an unsuccessful promotional debut at RIZIN 37 this past month (July 31, 2022), Strawweight pioneer, Jessica Aguilar, joined BROADENED HORIZIN to recap her full-circle experience returning to Japan.

Her bout against Ayaka Hamasaki also acted as Aguilar’s divisional debut as an Atomweight competitor. Suffering a unanimous decision defeat after a two-year layoff, Aguilar is ready to get back to her active ways, which has been a struggle to achieve since before her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) days.

The English voice of RIZIN, “Showdown” Joe Ferraro, followed Aguilar on the show. Discussing his beginning in mixed martial arts (MMA), Ferraro retold some Georges St-Pierre stories and described the greatest moments he’d called as a commentator. Thanks to the pandemic, the Canada native was forced to adapt to commentating from home rather than in-person at the events.

With the looming RIZIN doubleheader on the horizon, Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring for a boxing exhibition versus Mikuru Asakura. Additionally, RIZIN 38 will see the return of Bantamweight champion, Kyoji Horiguchi, as well as recent Grand Prix winner, Hiromasa Ougikubo. The Super Atomweight semifinals are also expected to take place between the final four competitors, Rena Kubota, Si Woo Park, Ayaka Hamasaki, and current champion, Seika Izawa.

