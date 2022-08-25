Video: Sean Strickland tells Khamzat Chimaev to ‘be nice’ — ‘You’re better than everybody’

Sean Strickland doesn’t want to mess with Khamzat Chimaev.

During a recent stay in Las Vegas, Nevada, Chimaev and his new-best pal, Darren Till, did some training at Xtreme Couture with their fellow Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contender, Strickland. As one who is never shy to voice his thoughts on literally anything ... Strickland is able to get serious when it’s time — like when training or preparing to spar.

“Be nice,” Strickland said in the video embedded above via Youcef Hollywood (h/t The Mac Life). “Have you sparred him? He gets a little bit [raises hand up]. A little bit. Be nice. Khamzat, understand you’re better than everybody, so just don’t hurt people.”

Thus far, Strickland is right. The undefeated Chimaev (11-0) has been as good as he could have hoped to be ahead of the biggest fight of his career next month (Sept. 10, 2022) at UFC 279 back in Las Vegas. Chimaev will headline his first UFC pay-per-view (PPV) event on the date, taking on the likely departing one-time Lightweight title challenger, Nate Diaz. The winner of the Welterweight tilt is expected to be right in line for a crack at gold.

As for Strickland, the Middleweight contender aims to get back on track in his next time out after recently being set back at UFC 276 last month (July 6, 2022) against Alex Pereira. Knocked out in round one (watch highlights), Strickland now gets set to collide with the last title challenger in his division, Jared Cannonier, in UFC Vegas 62’s main event on Oct. 15, 2022.

Depending on how things shake out for Chimaev in his upcoming bout, “Borz” has expressed his willingness in going back up to the 185 pound division to stay active while things get sorted at Welterweight between new champion, Leon Edwards, and Kamaru Usman.