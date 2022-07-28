 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes staredown video from UFC 277 press conference

By Drake Riggs
This weekend (Sat., July 30, 2022) at UFC 277, the Bantamweight and interim Flyweight titles will be on the line. Headlining the event will be new 135-pound queenpin, Julianna Pena, who attempts to earn a second straight upset victory against the current Featherweight champion, Amanda Nunes. In the pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, another rematch will unfold when former titlist, Brandon Moreno, looks to earn another nod over Kai Kara-France to become the division’s interim champion.

Also in attendance at today’s (Thurs., July 29, 2022) pre-fight press conference were Heavyweights, Derrick Lewis and Sergei Pavlovich.

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE-DIP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on Sat., July 30, 2022, for the first time in almost four years, headlined by a thrilling women’s Bantamweight championship rematch between division queenpin, Julianna Pena, attempt her first successful title defense against former titleholder and current women’s Featherweight champion, Amanda Nunes. In UFC 277’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, an interim Flyweight champion will be crowned when former titleholder, Brandon Moreno, runs it back with Kai Kara-France.

Also on the main card will be two fights guaranteed to deliver the action at Flyweight and Light Heavyweight. Directly before Lewis versus Pavlovich, one-time title challenger, Alex Perez, faces the surging Alexandre Pantoja. The winner will find themselves all that much closer to a potential crack at the gold.

Opening the main card is a fight that could also decide a No. 1 contender, Magomed Ankalaev versus Anthony Smith. A win for either man would extend their win streaks to great numbers, Ankalaev on the cusp of nine in a row, and Smith seeking his fourth and a second career UFC title opportunity.

