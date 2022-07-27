Derrick Lewis playfully roasts reporters at UFC 277 media day: ‘F—k y’all’ | Video

Derrick Lewis always knows how to get the room laughing and that was no different at today’s UFC 277’s media day (Weds., July 27, 2022).

The UFC record-holder for most knockouts in the promotion (13) was in a good mood ahead of his upcoming bout this Saturday night, however, the media in attendance wasn’t safe from some unexpected shot-taking.

“With the Mega Millions, I’m gonna buy the UFC then I’m gonna talk so much s—t to the reporters,” Lewis responded at UFC 277 media day when asked what he’d do if he won the lottery. “Ooh, I’m gonna doll y’all’s ass out like you do us fighters. F—k y’all. Y’all talk so much s—t about me for no reason. I’m sitting up here telling y’all ass the truth. I don’t give a f—k about this fighting s—t. They’re up here telling me, ‘Oh ... I don’t think Derrick got it.’ Motherf—ker, I been telling y’all. F—k y’all. It is what it is, I don’t care. I don’t like y’all.”

Lewis enters his upcoming bout coming off yet another tough hometown loss that saw him knocked out by a lethal elbow strike from Tai Tuivasa in Feb. 2022. Still competing in Texas, but Dallas rather than his home of Houston, “The Black Beast” looks to break his apparent curse against Russia’s Sergei Pavlovich.

Unsurprisingly, Lewis isn’t too familiar with the rising Heavyweight prospect looking to upset him and steal his spot in the rankings.

“You already know. You ain’t know who he was either,” Lewis responded when asked about Pavlovich. “Don’t try to ask me like I knew who he was. I still don’t know who he is.

“It really don’t matter,” he continued. “I’ve fought everyone so, I’ve fought guys that should be champions and I’ve fought guys that should be a reporter for MMA Junkie but you know, I’ve fought everyone, it don’t matter. I don’t care, I’m not the best fighter. I don’t go out there thinking I’m the best fighter either.”

