UFC 275 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 2): Glover Teixeira lists off his top Brazilian inspirations

By Drake Riggs
The UFC 275: “Teixeira vs. Prochazka” pay-per-view (PPV) event takes place this Sat. night (June 11, 2022) inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore, and reigning Light Heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira will defend his 205-pound title against the top contender and former RIZIN champion, Jiri Prochazka.

HISTORY IN THE MAKING! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will stage its first-ever numbered pay-per-view (PPV) event in Southeast Asia with “Teixeira vs. Prochazka” from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, on Sat., June 11, 2022. In UFC 275’s PPV main event, Light Heavyweight champion, Glover Teixeira, will lock horns with No. 2-ranked berserker, Jiri Prochazka, while women’s Flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko, tangles with No. 5-seeded Taila Santos in the co-feature. And, of course, Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang Weili will run back their epic 2020 “Fight of the Year,” with the winner likely earning a future Strawweight title shot against division queenpin, Carla Esparza.

Episode 2 of UFC’s most popular vlog series “Embedded” featured the arrival of former Strawweight champion Zhang Weili and some aerobics from the aforementioned title challenger, Prochazka. However, the installment majorly featured a joint workout between Teixeira and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

While taking a break to sit and chat with the camera crew, the champion reflected a bit on his introduction to the sport.

“My inspirations are Wanderlei [Silva], [Antonio Rodrigo] ‘Minotauro’ [Nogueira] first of all. Minotauro is first. Then comes [Jose] Aldo who’s still going on,” Teixeira said. “Dude, it’s incredible. I remember I used to work landscape and we got a terrible job. We had to clean a thicket at a property in New York. Back then I never thought, I dreamed of, a distant dream. An impossible dream. To become a UFC champion. I used to see Vitor [Belfort], Royce Gracie and think, ‘I’ll do jiu-jitsu and become a UFC champion.’ I started right then. I was very strong. I wanted to fight everyone.”

Teixeira’s professional debut came in June 2002 and he wouldn’t reach the heights of UFC until May 2012, scoring a dominant first-round arm-triangle choke submission against Kyle Kingsbury. After amassing a five-fight win streak in the promotion, Teixeira (22-2 at the time) earned his first crack at UFC gold, matched with Jon Jones.

Falling short via unanimous decision in that April 2014 tilt, Teixeira (33-7) returned to contention seven years later at age 42 and made his dreams a reality, defeating Jan Blachowicz via second-round rear-naked choke at UFC 267 in October 2021 (watch highlights).

For the rest of the UFC 275 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

