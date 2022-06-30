Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier staredown video from UFC 276 press conference

How 'bout that handshake though? @Stylebender promises a show for the ages against the vicious @KillaGorillaMMA ! #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/h6bWF9Yc7r

This weekend (Sat., July 2, 2022) at UFC 276, the Middleweight and Featherweight titles will be on the line. Headlining the event will be reigning 185-pound kingpin, Israel Adesanya, who attempts to earn his sixth official title defense against a former Heavyweight, Jared Canonnier. In the pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, a rivalry enters round 11 when Alexander Volkanovski looks to earn his third victory over Max Holloway.

Also in attendance at today’s (Thurs., June 30, 2022) pre-fight press conference were Middleweights, Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira.

Also on the main card will be two fights guaranteed to deliver the action at Welterweight and Bantamweight. Directly before Strickland versus Pereira, former UFC champion, Robbie Lawler, faces the always-game Bryan “Bam Bam” Barberena. Originally, the fight was set to be a preliminary bout but got the promotion after Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone versus Joe Lauzon fell through once again. Lawler has fought exclusively on main cards for the entirety of his lengthy 23-fight UFC career.

Opening the main card is the pair of fan favorites, Sean O’Malley and Pedro Munhoz. The match-up is “Sugar’s” highest-profile to date and can see him finally break into the top 10 with a big victory.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 276 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on ABC/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

