 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier staredown video from UFC 276 press conference

By Drake Riggs
/ new

This weekend (Sat., July 2, 2022) at UFC 276, the Middleweight and Featherweight titles will be on the line. Headlining the event will be reigning 185-pound kingpin, Israel Adesanya, who attempts to earn his sixth official title defense against a former Heavyweight, Jared Canonnier. In the pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, a rivalry enters round 11 when Alexander Volkanovski looks to earn his third victory over Max Holloway.

Also in attendance at today’s (Thurs., June 30, 2022) pre-fight press conference were Middleweights, Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira.

LIVE! Watch UFC 276 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

BLOCKBUSTER CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLEHEADER! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) International Fight Week returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., July 2, 2022, capped by a stacked card headlined by a blockbuster championship double header. In UFC 276’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event, reigning Middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, defends his crown against No. 2-ranked contender, Jared Cannonier. In the co-main event, Featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, has his sights set on successfully defending his title once again against No. 1-seeded contender, Max Holloway, for the third (and likely final) time.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Also on the main card will be two fights guaranteed to deliver the action at Welterweight and Bantamweight. Directly before Strickland versus Pereira, former UFC champion, Robbie Lawler, faces the always-game Bryan “Bam Bam” Barberena. Originally, the fight was set to be a preliminary bout but got the promotion after Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone versus Joe Lauzon fell through once again. Lawler has fought exclusively on main cards for the entirety of his lengthy 23-fight UFC career.

Opening the main card is the pair of fan favorites, Sean O’Malley and Pedro Munhoz. The match-up is “Sugar’s” highest-profile to date and can see him finally break into the top 10 with a big victory.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 276 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on ABC/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

For the rest of the UFC 276 fight card and PPV lineup click here. To check out the latest and greatest UFC 276: “Adesanya vs. Cannonier” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...