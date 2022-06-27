BROADENED HORIZIN: Hiroaki Suzuki, Kurumi Kahn, Moeri Suda, and Ji-Yong Yang

With The Match 2022 now in the rear-view mirror, RIZIN 36 and RIZIN 37 are set to bring the fireworks in July 2022.

The latest installment of BROADENED HORIZIN features three of the athletes competing this weekend (July 2, 2022) in Okinawa, Japan.

Before the fighters, we spoke with RIZIN Ambassador, Kurumi Kahn, who recently had her first grappling match. Taking on Natsuki Kawamura, Kahn secured an early triangle armbar to get the victory. She detailed the experience and shared if she’ll be continuing to pursue grappling matches.

In the main event of RIZIN 36, Kai Asakura returns and welcomes South Korea’s Ji-Yong Yang. The undefeated Yang (4-0) discussed his background in martial arts and why he’ll upset Asakura. He also intends to make it clear that farmer strength is indeed a real thing.

Fighting earlier in the night making their RIZIN debut along with Yang will be 17-year-old Atomweight prodigy, Moeri Suda. The high school student enters the organization off a tough learning experience against Saori Oshima in what was her first career title opportunity. Looking to rebound, Suda faces fellow Deep Jewels roster member, Mizuki “Nisse” Oshiro. Suda discussed her goals in MMA and how she got into the sport at such a young age.

Closing out the show is one-half of RIZIN 36’s co-main event, Hiroaki Suzuki. The former kickboxer turned MMA fighter takes on another crafty striker, Ren Hiramoto. With Hiramoto still seeking his first MMA win, Suzuki expects this to be his most dangerous challenge yet inside the RIZIN ring.

