Clay Collard vs. Alex Martinez staredown video from 2022 PFL 4 ceremonial weigh-ins

ATLANTA, GEORGIA — Professional Fighters League (PFL) Lightweight contenders Clay Collard and Alex Martinez squared off for the first time following the 2022 PFL 4 ceremonial weigh-ins, held earlier today ahead of the ESPN/ESPN+ fight card tomorrow night (Fri., June 17, 2022) at Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Get complete 2022 PFL 4 weigh-in results and video right here.

The Payson, Utah native, Collard, has quickly become a fan favorite during his PFL career. Consistently providing entertainment thanks to his relentless and diverse striking style, Collard put on a Fight of the Year contender his last time out against Jeremy Stephens, earning a unanimous decision win and three points in the 2022 standings (watch highlights).

Watch the main card fighters face off in the embedded video above, including a Light Heavyweight face-off between last year’s champion, Antonio Carlos Junior, and Bruce Souto.

Last year’s Lightweight titleholder, Raush Manfio, also returns for a pivotal matchup with former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) hopeful, Olivier Aubin-Mercier.

Tomorrow, it’s time to fight.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE results and real-time play-by-play coverage of the entire PFL 4 main card, which begins at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. We’ll also provide quick results for the “Prelims” undercard on ESPN+, which will start streaming at 6 p.m. ET.

For more PFL 2022 news and notes click here.