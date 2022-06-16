LIVE! PFL 4 Official weigh-in streaming video, results | Collard vs. Martinez

ATLANTA, GEORGIA — The Professional Fighters League’s (PFL) 2022 regular season is wrapping up with the next three events. Headling the fourth event of the year will be one of the promotion’s fan favorites, Clay Collard. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight turned Lightweight went to war with Jeremy Stephens in the featured bout of event one of 2022, picking up a unanimous decision nod. The action begins this Fri. night (June 17, 2022) on ESPN and ESPN+ live from inside the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

In the co-main event of the evening, 2021 Light Heavyweight champion, Antonio Carlos Junior, returns to face Bruce Souto.

The 2022 PFL 4 weigh-ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above, beginning promptly at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates listed below, updated as they happen.

Complete PFL 2022 4 weigh-in text results below (asterisk indicates weight miss):

Main card (ESPN/ESPN+)

Lightweight: Clay Collard (155.2) vs. Alexander Martinez (155.8)

Light Heavyweight: Antonio Carlos Junior (205.8) vs. Bruce Souto (205.2)

Lightweight: Raush Manfio (155.8) vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier (155.8)

Lightweight: Jeremy Stephens vs. Myles Price (155.2)

Preliminary card (ESPN+)

Light Heavyweight: Omari Akhmedov (203.2) vs. Teodoras Aukstuolis (204)

Lightweight: Natan Schulte (156) vs. Marcin Held (155.6)

Light Heavyweight: Emiliano Sordi (204.8) vs. Delan Monte (205.6)

Light Heavyweight: Rob Wilkinson (206) vs. Viktor Pesta (205.8)

Light Heavyweight: Marthin Hamlet (205.6) vs. Josh Silveira (205.6)

Lightweight: Jake Childers (155) vs. Nate Jennerman (155)

Alternates: Cory Hendricks (205.6)

