Video: 2022 PFL 3 Fighters Play KO, SUB, Beer and Would You Rather

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — The Professional Fighter’s League’s (PFL) 2022 season concludes its stretch of events in Texas this Friday night (May 6) with 2022 PFL 3.

Headlining the event will be a bout between undefeated two-time Lightweight champion Kayla Harrison (12-0) and Sambo specialist, Marina Mokhnatkina (6-2). Another returning champion from the 2021 season will occupy the co-main event when Ray Cooper III faces Carlos Leal in a Welterweight showdown.

Before the action in the cage, several of the athletes spoke to MMAMania.com for interviews and to play a little game of knockout, submit, have a beer with, and “would you rather?” The video can be seen embedded above. All 11 full interviews, as well as full fight week coverage, can be seen on MMAMania.com’s YouTube channel here.

The entire line up of fights on Friday can be seen below.

2022 PFL 3 Main Card On ESPN:

155lbs.: Kayla Harrison vs. Marina Mokhnatkina

170lbs.: Ray Cooper III vs. Carlos Leal

155lbs.: Anthony Pettis vs. Myles Price

170lbs.: Rory MacDonald vs. Brett Cooper

155lbs.: Larissa Pacheco vs. Zamzagul Fayzallanova

2022 PFL 3 ‘Prelims’ Card On ESPN+:

170lbs.: Dilano Taylor vs. João Zeferino

155lbs.: Genah Fabian vs. Julia Budd

170lbs.: Sadibou Sy vs. Nikolai Aleksakhin

170lbs.: Gleison Tibau vs. Jarrah Al-Silawi

155lbs.: Olena Kolesnyk vs. Abigail Montes

155lbs.: Vanessa Melo vs. Martina Jindrova

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE results and real-time play-by-play coverage of the entire PFL 3 main card right here, which begins at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+. We’ll also provide quick results for the “Prelims” undercard on ESPN+, which will start streaming at 6 p.m. ET.

