LIVE! 2022 PFL 1 Media Day

The 2022 PFL regular season is set to begin on April 20.

Headlining the event will be the debuting Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veteran Jeremy Stephens who takes on Clay Collard in a Lightweight clash. Also featured on the card will be returning champions from last season at Lightweight and Light Heavyweight, Raush Manfio and Antonio Carlos Junior.

Check out MMAMania.com’s coverage of media day in the video above

Anticipated lineup of fighters speaking (central standard time):

1:15 pm Clay Collard

1:30 pm Raush Manfio

1:45 pm Natan Schulte

2:00 pm Emiliano Sordi

2:15 pm Don Madge

2:30 pm Delan Monte

2:45 pm Olivier Aubin-Mercier

3:00 pm Antonio Carlos Junior

3:15 pm Stevie Ray

3:30 pm Jeremy Stephens

The full lineup of fights on Wednesday (April 20, 2022) can be seen below (starting at 6pmET).

Main card (ESPN)

Lightweight: Clay Collard vs. Jeremy Stephens

Lightweight: Raush Manfio vs. Don Madge

Light Heavyweight: Antônio Carlos Junior vs. Delan Monte

Lightweight: Natan Schulte vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier

Preliminary card (ESPN+)