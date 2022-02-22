Video: Jon Jones Hall of Fame arrest bodycam footage released, head butts police car

The Hall of Fame induction of Jon Jones didn’t have as happy of an ending as the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight titleholder would have liked.

On Sept. 24, 2021, the early morning after the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony, police had been called to Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in response to a domestic violence incident involving Jones and his fiance. It was alleged that Jones pulled his partner's hair and left her with a bloody lip — which she claimed was due to her chapped lips. Jones was charged with one count of domestic battery, a misdemeanor, and one count of tampering with a police vehicle, a felony.

Footage has now been released from that morning where police arrested “Bones.”

“Why are you doing this?” Jones said in the video surrounded by officers. “This is so humiliating. I got in the Hall of Fame tonight. Then you’re gonna put me on this when I’m walking down the street. Oh my goodness. I hate you. I hate you. I hate you. I hate you so much! Thank you! What’s your name? On my Hall of Fame night. Say your name publicly. Say it. You arrested me on my Hall of Fame night just because I’m big and black. What did I do?! I came from my Hall of Fame ceremony and I’m black. I had my friends and I did nothing to you. I was at a ceremony. I don’t want to answer your questions no more. Am I at fault? A black man can’t drink? Getting elected into the Hall of Fame and this is what I got?”

Jones would ask one more time what he did before yelling “I hate you!” and banging his head into the hood of the car. The officers then moved Jones to the side of the vehicle as he begged “Please don’t.”

Feb. 8, 2020, marked the last time Jones fought inside the Octagon. Taking on Dominick Reyes, the 34-year-old successfully defended his title by a controversial split decision (watch highlights). He has since relinquished his 205-pound crown with the intention of eventually fighting at Heavyweight.

Jones’ induction to the UFC Hall of Fame was as part of the “Fight Wing” for his classic battle against Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165 in 2013.