Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev staredown video from UFC 282 press conference

This weekend (Sat., Dec. 1o, 2022) at UFC 282, the Light Heavyweight title is on the line. Headlining the event will be a former champion, Jan Blachowicz, who attempts to reclaim the title he lost in Oct. 2021. a sixth straight title defense. Standing in his way will be Russia’s Magomed Ankalaev who rides an impressive nine-fight unbeaten streak. The pair was originally set to be the pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event until the champion, Jiri Prochazka, was injured out of his rematch with Glover Teixeira and vacated his title. The new co-main event now features rising Lightweight superstar, Paddy Pimblett, as he looks to secure a fourth straight UFC win over seasoned veteran, Jared Gordon.

The people’s main event?

Pimblett vs. Gordon

pic.twitter.com/57566nDbWJ — MMA mania (@mmamania) December 9, 2022

Also in attendance at today’s (Thurs., Dec. 8, 2022) pre-fight press conference were Welterweight sluggers, Alex Morono and Santiago Ponzinibbio. Morono is filling in on short notice for the former 170-pound champion, Robbie Lawler.

Competing on the PPV main card before the last three bouts will be the returning Darren Till. “The Gorilla” looks to get back in the winner’s circle by halting the momentum of surging South African, Dricus Du Plessis.

Till vs. Du Plessis pic.twitter.com/uVjdfsTYBJ — MMA mania (@mmamania) December 9, 2022

Undefeated Featherweight talents, Bryce Mitchell and Ilia Topuria, open the main card and are sure to deliver a memorable clash for as long as it lasts.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 282 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard (on ESPN2/ESPN+) at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 282: “Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.