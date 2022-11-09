 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira staredown video from UFC 281 press conference

By Drake Riggs
/ new

This weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281, the Middleweight title is on the line. Headlining the event will be reigning 185-pound kingpin, Israel Adesanya, who attempts to earn a sixth straight title defense. “The Last Stylebender” finds himself tasked with an old kickboxing rival, Alex Pereira, who has ascended to the No. 4-ranked UFC contender spot in the rankings in only three Octagon appearances. In the pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, the Strawweight title is on the line as two-time titleholder, Carla Esparza, looks to capture her first title defense, taking on a former champion, Zhang Weili.

Also in attendance at today’s (Weds., Nov. 9, 2022) pre-fight press conference were top Lightweights contenders, Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. The pair of former title challengers are expected to put on the likely Fight of the Night at UFC 281 and hope to re-establish themself as a title threat.

LIVE! Watch UFC 281 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE-DIP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to “The Fight Mecca,” Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., on Sat., Nov. 12, 2022, featuring two highly-anticipated championship showdowns. In UFC 281’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event, Middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, will look to settle the score with former kickboxing foe and No. 5-seeded contender, Alex Pereira. In the ESPN+-streamed PPV co-main event, women’s Strawweight champion, Carla Esparza, intends to defend her newly-won title for the first time against former champion and No. 2-ranked contender, Zhang Weili.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Also on the main card will be the final fight for former Lightweight champion, Frankie Edgar. “The Answer” caps off his thrilling run as a fighter in the Bantamweight division, looking to fend off rising up-and-comer, Chris Gutierrez.

Speaking of Lightweight, opening up the main card will be a clash between New Zealand’s Dan Hooker and Peru’s Claudio Puelles.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 281 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN+/ESPNews at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 281: “Adesanya vs. Pereira” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the complete UFC 281 fight card and PPV line up click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania