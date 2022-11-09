Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira staredown video from UFC 281 press conference

This weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281, the Middleweight title is on the line. Headlining the event will be reigning 185-pound kingpin, Israel Adesanya, who attempts to earn a sixth straight title defense. “The Last Stylebender” finds himself tasked with an old kickboxing rival, Alex Pereira, who has ascended to the No. 4-ranked UFC contender spot in the rankings in only three Octagon appearances. In the pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, the Strawweight title is on the line as two-time titleholder, Carla Esparza, looks to capture her first title defense, taking on a former champion, Zhang Weili.

Also in attendance at today’s (Weds., Nov. 9, 2022) pre-fight press conference were top Lightweights contenders, Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. The pair of former title challengers are expected to put on the likely Fight of the Night at UFC 281 and hope to re-establish themself as a title threat.

Also on the main card will be the final fight for former Lightweight champion, Frankie Edgar. “The Answer” caps off his thrilling run as a fighter in the Bantamweight division, looking to fend off rising up-and-comer, Chris Gutierrez.

Speaking of Lightweight, opening up the main card will be a clash between New Zealand’s Dan Hooker and Peru’s Claudio Puelles.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 281 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ "Prelims" matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN+/ESPNews at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

