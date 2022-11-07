UFC 281 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 1): Dealing with strength factor is key for Carla Esparza after ‘grueling’ preparation

UFC 281 goes down this weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in the famous Madison Square Garden arena in New York City.

Before the fighters arrive on the east coast, they were captured on camera for UFC Embedded to share what some of their camp preparations entailed. For Strawweight champion, Carla Esparza, she’ll head into her clash with former champion, Zhang Weili, as one of the biggest underdogs a UFC champion has ever been.

“Preparation for this fight’s been pretty grueling,” Esparza’s coach, Colin Oyama, said. “A good four-five months to get ready for this matchup, so I felt like it went really well. The No. 1 thing I’ve noticed about Weili is just physical strength. Obviously, she’s very strong, really explosive for a female, and definitely poses problems. Carla’s sparred and rolled against a lot of men this time instead of women. I think her having to deal with guys on the mat, deal with guys on the wall, and every other area has prepared her to deal with the stronger female.

“As far as an athlete, Weili’s probably the biggest puncher we’ve ran into,” he concluded. “So, I feel the longer the fight goes, the more it will favor us.”

In terms of resume and results, Oyama is surely onto something, as Zhang has scored 11 knockouts in 25 of her career victories. The last was one of her more spectacular, finishing Joanna Jedrzejczyk via a second round spinning back fist at UFC 275 in June 2022 (watch highlights).

Esparza will look to successfully defend her title for the first time after winning it in May 2022 against Rose Namajunas via a split decision (watch highlights).

