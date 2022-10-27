Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva staredown video from final boxing press conference

Jake Paul versus Anderson Silva has nearly arrived. First, the pair met for one final press conference today (Thurs., Oct. 27, 2022) in Phoenix, Ariz. The two meet this weekend (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) inside the Gila River Arena, but following the presser, they stared down one more time before tomorrow’s weigh-ins (Fri., Oct. 28, 2022).

Watch Silva and Paul face off in the embedded video player above.

Paul, 25, aims for a sixth consecutive professional boxing victory in his undefeated career when facing the legendary Silva. Taking on former mixed martial arts (MMA) champions is nothing new for the YouTube star, defeating former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion, Tyron Woodley, twice, and former Bellator and ONE Championship champion, Ben Askren, in his last three bouts.

Silva, 47, however, is expected to be his toughest test yet.

“The Spider” has won three boxing matches of his own since departing UFC and MMA in Oct. 2020. Known for his incredible striking and savvy submission abilities during his MMA career, Silva presents the most precise striking approach Paul has been tasked with. Accompany that with the power each possesses, and the matchup provides plenty of intrigue.

To watch the entire Paul vs. Silva press conference video replay click here.