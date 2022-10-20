Video: Charles Oliveira celebrates on the scale by tipping 155-pounds ahead of official UFC 280 weigh-ins

Charles Oliveira has achieved an early victory ahead of his massive UFC 280 title tilt this weekend (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022).

While Oliveira is no longer the current Lightweight titleholder, essentially everyone in the community considers him the champion. Unfortunately, a half-pound miss led to Oliveira being stripped ahead of his last time out in May 2022. Oliveira went on to finish Gaethje early in the first round, submitting him with a rear-naked choke (watch highlights).

MMA Fighting confirmed today (Thurs., Oct. 20, 2022) that “Do Bronx” has already hit the 155-pound mark roughly eight hours ahead of UFC 280’s official weigh-ins, according to his coach, Diego Lima. Therefore, there shouldn’t be any funny business this time around. A video of the team celebrating can be seen embedded above.

“We’re going to bed with mission accomplished, weight made with excellence — one of our best weight cuts so far,” Lima said.

Oliveira has missed weight a total of five times in his UFC career, four of which came during his run at Featherweight.

Check out the full UFC 280 lineup below:

155lbs.: (C) - Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev

135lbs.: (C) Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw

135lbs.: Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley

155lbs.: Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot

125lbs.: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot

170lbs.: Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady

185lbs.: Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho

205lbs.: Nikita Krylov vs. Volkan Oezdemir

145lbs.: Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lucas Almeida

170lbs.: Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

185lbs.: Armen Petrosyan vs. A.J. Dobson

125lbs.: Muhammad Mokaev vs. Malcolm Gordon

135lbs.: Karol Rosa vs. Lina Länsberg

