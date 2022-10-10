BROADENED HORIZIN: Nobuyuki Sakakibara, Kouzi, Megumi Fujii, Juntaro Ushiku, and Soo Chul Kim

Super RIZIN and RIZIN 38 have come and gone.

The promotion’s big doubleheader showcase left the combat sports world abuzz after the combination of wacky and exciting action.

To recap his Super RIZIN co-main event, Koji “Kouzi” Tanaka joined BROADENED HORIZIN following his third round technical knockout of Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard, Ray “Jizzy Mack” Sadeghi. Kouzi treated the fight as more of a party than a fight and now aims to become the “Money Team Killer.”

RIZIN President, Nobuyuki Sakakibara, returned to the show to express his happiness with the events and what the future may hold. Specifically when it comes to Mayweather, landing a huge Nate Diaz exhibition match is something that certainly sounds enticing.

One of the biggest winners from RIZIN 38, Soo Chul Kim, followed to discuss his upset win over Hiromasa Ougikubo. The unanimous decision set the Korean up for a big fight next no matter who the name. Of course, he’d prefer the champion, Kyoji Horiguchi, but isn’t opposed to fights at 145 pounds either.

It wouldn’t be episode 20 without an appearance from the greatest of all time, Megumi Fujii. “Mega Megu” provided updates on her family’s upcoming combat ventures while reflecting on meeting up with her old foe, Jessica Aguilar, earlier this year.

With RIZIN 39 approaching on Oct. 23, 2022, one-half of the main event, Featherweight champion, Juntaro Ushiku, gave insight into his preparation for the ultra-dangerous, Kleber Koike. Ushiku intends on avoiding the ground game at all costs against the jiu-jitsu wizard and understands this is his biggest fight to date.

