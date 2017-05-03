Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight contender Nate Diaz has not been seen since running it back with Conor McGregor at the UFC 202 pay-per-view (PPV) event last August.

While the Stockton slugger has been content to ride the pine until the promotion grants him a “Notorious” rubber match, there may have been an offer he can’t refuse, as Diaz is expected to reveal his future plans later this afternoon.

Watch it unfold LIVE in the embedded video player above starting at 4 p.m. ET.

While Diaz is now a household name — thanks to a pair of high-profile McGregor fights — he’s only ranked No. 8 at 155 pounds, which means the chances of him leapfrogging Tony Ferguson, among others, is remote.

But as we’ve seen in the past, not impossible.

We’ll know soon enough, or we may know nothing, as Diaz could simply reveal another trip to Cabo filled with bikinis and tequila.