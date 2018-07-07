Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is back on pay-per-view (PPV) this Saturday night (July 7, 2018) with its UFC 226: “Miocic vs. Cormier” pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event, held inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In preparation for the massive superfight, the promotion has released the latest and greatest episode of UFC 226 “Embedded,” which can be seen above courtesy of UFC. This time around, the action focuses on the official weigh ins, ceremonial staredowns, and heated exchanges between multiple fighters, including lightweights Michael Chiesa and Anthony Pettis.

From the official YouTube description:

On Episode 6 of UFC 226 Embedded, fighters hit the scale with UFC Hall of Famer Matt Hughes in attendance. Michael Chiesa misses the 155-pound limit and declares it his last trip to lightweight. At the ceremonial weigh-in, things get heated between Chiesa and opponent Anthony Pettis -- as well as between co-main eventers Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis -- during their final face-offs. UFC 226 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the champion vs. champion superfight on Saturday, July on Pay-Per-View.

To view episode five of “Embedded” click here.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 226 fight card, starting with the Fight Pass “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET.

See the complete UFC 226 line up here.