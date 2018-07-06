Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is back on pay-per-view (PPV) this Saturday night (July 7, 2018) with its UFC 226: “Miocic vs. Cormier” pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event, held inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In preparation for the massive superfight, the promotion has released the latest and greatest episode of UFC 226 “Embedded,” which can be seen above courtesy of UFC. This time around, the action focuses on the final pre-fight press conference, a near-disastrous fall by UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, and a backstage war of words between “DC” and main card participant Derrick Lewis.

From the official YouTube description:

On Episode 5 of UFC 226 Embedded, welterweights Mike Perry and Paul Felder exchange words and lightweights Anthony Pettis and Michael Chiesa face off at Ultimate Media Day. The card’s heavyweights head to the press conference, where headliner Daniel Cormier and co-main event star Derrick Lewis develop an unlikely rivalry that entertains fans. UFC President Dana White, Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman and former champion Dominick Cruz are among the guests backstage. Meanwhile, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and Lewis’ opponent Francis Ngannou make nice after their January title war. UFC 226 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the champion vs. champion superfight on Saturday, July on Pay-Per-View.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 226 fight card, starting with the Fight Pass “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET.

