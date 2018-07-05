UFC 226: ‘Not happy’ Daniel Cormier says Stipe Miocic title fight not in jeopardy after suffering nasty fall

Crisis averted.

Earlier today (Thurs., July 5, 2018), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier suffered a nasty fall at the conclusion of the UFC 226 pre-fight press conference.

Though a limping Cormier had to be helped off stage in visible pain, “DC” eventually made his way back on stage to take part in the traditional post-fight showdown (see pic here). Thankfully, it seems Cormier didn’t suffer a major injury, as someone in his camp informed ESPN’s Brett Okamato the fight is not in jeopardy.

Though the 205-pound champion is not in the best of moods after tripping over a speaker.

Just spoke to someone with DC, who said he is not happy about the spill today. A speaker was placed next to his chair and he tripped over it. Made it clear to say, “Fight is not in jeopardy” though. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 5, 2018

And it’s a good thing, too, as UFC couldn’t afford another major blow to the International Fight Week headliner, as Max Holloway was forced out of the UFC 226 co-main event after he was hospitalized with concussion-like symptoms, leaving Brian Ortega without a dance partner.

For now, all systems seem to be a go for the the main event of UFC 226, which will now feature a co-headlining bout between fellow heavy hitters Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis. Elsewhere on the card, Anthony Pettis battles Michael Chiesa in an intriguing Lightweight showdown.

To see who else is fighting at UFC 226: “Miocic vs Cormier” click here.