Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight king, Jiri Prochazka, will look to regain his throne opposite elite kickboxer, Alex Pereira, this Saturday (Nov. 11, 2023) at UFC 295 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

There is only one Jiri Prochazka, and it’s great to have him back.

“The Czech Samurai” is an imperfect fighter, sure, but he’s ridiculously effective. It’s a lot like Tony Ferguson’s Lightweight tear: when you have an unbelievably tough and well-conditioned fighter doing unorthodox attacks at a high-rate, he tends to be effective. Prochazka has the added benefit of immense power, which means his wild creativity only has to fool his opponent once or twice to produce a stunning stoppage.

There are, of course, drawbacks. Prochazka has been rocked and stopped before, and he ended up mounted beneath Glover Teixeira a half-dozen more times than should’ve happened. Yet, he’s a champion who never lost his belt, and he’s won 13 fights in a row!

Clearly, Prochazka is doing something right. Let’s take a closer look at his skill set:

Striking

There’s an incredible looseness to Prochazka’s kickboxing. He dances around and switches stance, playing with his timing like he’s goofing around. In actuality, he’s moving around in front of world-class opponents, trying to take their head off.

Prochazka’s incredible comfort really stresses out his opponents. Usually, a fighter will stop playing cute after getting cracked a couple times, but Prochazka fights with the confidence of a man who cannot be knocked out ... despite having a knockout loss on his record. Against Teixeira, he made the same mistake repeatedly — jumping for knees alllllllll the time and getting taken down — but never backed down.

More than anything else, Prochazka is true to himself and his style.

Before anything else, Prochazka’s stance has to be addressed, because it’s odd. He leaves his lead leg extremely vulnerable to outside low kicks, which sounds like an issue ahead of this bout versus Pereira. Prochazka’s hands stay low for the most part, but he’ll also hold his lead arm high in front of his opponent’s face, measuring his foe as if he were about to break a board in karate.

The bright side of Prochazka’s side-on stance is speed. With his foot turned inward, Prochazka is able to rebound quickly from a forward bounce, which really helps open up pull counters. Plus, with his lead hand low, Prochazka’s already fast jab can become nearly invisible.

Against Dominick Reyes — an incredible performance to be touched on several times — Prochazka was well-prepared for his opponent’s left kick. He wasn’t terribly concerned about avoiding that formidable weapon, however. Instead, his sole focus was interrupting with counters. Several of his biggest lands occurred while Reyes was mid-kick, standing on one leg and ill-prepared to absorb a blistering up jab or right hand.

Following Prochazka’s jab is very often a flurry of punches. If nothing else, the man always works in combination. He’ll follow up with his cross then let it carry him into Southpaw, where Prochazka will look to work around the guard with lead hooks and uppercuts. In addition, Prochazka will alternate between the jab and a wide slapping hook, designed to raise the guard and open up different targets. Against Teixeira, Prochazka shot his jab from the hip at that upward angle, then repeatedly stabbed the body with his right hand as Teixeira’s guard raised up from getting poked by the jab.

In general, the uppercut is a major weapon of Prochazka. He’s always looking to convince his opponents to duck beneath his cross, and in general, Prochazka is more willing to stand in the pocket than most of his peers. That may mean he’s sacrificing a bit of his 80-inch reach, but it also means that Prochazka’s uppercut lands where many would fall short. In the clip below, Prochazka cracks Dollaway with an uppercut before catching him trying to pivot out of the corner with a fight-ending left hook.

Another layer of offense is Prochazka’s flying knee. Since he stands somewhat hunched over already, he’s always in position to explode, and his angled power punches likely have his foe covering up anyway. Prochazka likes to flash a jab then jump forward, and the results have been impressive: he’s got at least four stoppages that include a flying knee at the start.

Against Reyes, Prochazka spent a ton of time feinting low and then firing up high. Generally, such level change feints are most formidable when coming from a wrestler, but Prochazka’s unpredictability made it work all the same. Dropping his level low, Prochazka would bounce forward out of that squat with an up jab, shifting right uppercut, jump knee or stabbing front kick.

Oddly enough, Prochazka kicks infrequently for a man with a Muay Thai background. He’s most active with his front kick, which he often throws from his back leg within the punching range. The opportunity for his opponent to counter is there from that distance, sure, but he’s also pretty much guaranteeing a good connection between foot and gut. It’s a scary thing to have a man standing directly in front of you throw his foot at your face, and Prochazka understands this well. After a couple front kicks has landed, he’ll begin showing the strike before coming forward with punches.

Prochazka is a really handsy fighter. He’s constantly reaching out and pushing or grabbing at his opponent’s wrists. Sometimes, this serves as a set up for his open stance cross, which he’ll double up nicely. Other times, Prochazka uses these brief moments of wrist control to close distance and start carving his foe up with elbows from various angles.

A final aspect of Prochazka’s striking is his counter punching. Prochazka does a nice job of pulling back at an angle, putting him in good position to fire if his foe comes up short. Often, he does so with a quick interrupting jab, looking to prevent longer combinations from his foe. Alternatively, Prochazka will stand in place, ducking his head off to the side as he attempts to time his foe with a right hand.

Lastly, let’s talk about his overall performance vs. Reyes. Some of the specific strategies — i.e. countering kicks, feinting low then striking, general pressure and stance-shifting — have been mentioned, but I want to focus on the big picture flow of the fight.

Prochazka, on the strength of his power, fearlessness, and flow, made a hardened veteran fight like a desperate, caged animal. That’s not to say Reyes fought poorly either; he actually did so much well! Reyes landed hard kicks, dozens of stinging counter punches, and kept his feet moving even in bad situations.

The problem was that none of Reyes’ success bought him any time to breathe. Physically, Reyes was keeping up with his opponent, and the fight was close from a punch count perspective as well, but Prochazka’s strategy was clearly wearing on Reyes’ mentally. Each time Prochazka absorbed a nasty counter shot and continued to juke, jive, and attack, Reyes’ confidence was undermined.

The result? Reyes started looking more and more tense, whereas Prochazka just kept flowing into offense. By the end of the second, Prochazka was far enough ahead in their dance to line up a fight-ending blow (GIF).

Ultimately, Teixeira fell victim to Prochazka’s comfort in chaos as well. Like Reyes, he found a lot of success, taking down Prochazka on several occasions and busting him up with the right hand late. However, Prochazka’s commitment to body work and the overall damage of many hard connections was wearing on the Brazilian late in the fight.

Fans were highly critical of Teixeira’s decision to jump guillotine in the fifth, but those fans have no idea what he was going through! 20 minutes deep into a brutal fight, Teixeira was relying on instinct and muscle memory. He wasn’t sitting at a desk making choices in an air-conditioned room — the champion was fighting to survive.

That’s what makes Prochazka special. He thrives in the chaos he creates, and he’ll capitalize when his foe slips up.

Wrestling

Prochazka still hasn’t faced an elite Light Heavyweight wrestler, a Magomed Ankalaev or Aleksandar Rakic. Still, he’s shown consistent improvement.

Comparing his 2015 battle with future Bellator champ Vadim Nemkov to his 2019 rematch with “King Mo” is a strong display of improvement. In the first bout, Prochazka was taken down largely at will, offering little defense until he began scrambling on the mat. A few years later, and Prochazka’s defensive reactions looked solid, He was sprawling very quickly and looking to punish shots with clinch knees. When Lawal attacked the single leg, the Czech fighter quickly pulled away and returned to a striking battle.

Prochazka’s fight with Teixeira was fairly helpful. In straightforward wrestling exchanges, Prochazka tended to do well. He fought off Teixeira’s shots and clinch along the fence fairly often, usually punishing him in the process. The problems came when Prochazka threw himself off-balance with his aggressive kickboxing. When out-of-position, Teixeira found good success in hiking up Prochazka’s leg and letting him topple over.

Credit to Prochazka, he did show better scrambling skill than many expected in repeatedly reversing or returning to his feet from beneath Teixeira — not an easy task!

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Prochazka’s bout with Teixeira featured more grappling than his previous ten fights, so let’s focus on that.

In the first round, Prochazka used a technique known as the ghost escape to return to his feet from side control. Typically, when we talk about escaping side control, we think of fighters using the far-side underhook to turn into their opponent, build up to their knees, and wrestle on a single leg to stand (Prochazka actually does this exactly in the third round). The ghost escape instead uses the far-side arm to frame the neck or face, and the near side arm sneaks under the waist. Then, the bottom fighter can frame to create space and use the other arm to create rotational force, spinnign their way out from underneath their opponent.

The ghost escape can be used to set up the d’arce (as seen in the GIF below) or triangle choke, but Prochazka using it stand was smart work.

In the fourth, Prochazka defended the arm triangle choke well. That’s a signature move of Teixeira, but Prochazka managed to keep himself safe by turning away from the choke. Often, this can expose the back — giving up the back is better than getting choked out! — but Prochazka actually managed to roll onto his shoulder and pop out on top when Teixeira held onto the squeeze for too long!

Finally, there’s the finishing sequence. Prochazka escaped mount with about 90 seconds remaining by kicking off the fence and landing in top position. He immediately went to work with punches, forcing Teixeira to keep moving. When he went to pin Teixeira’s arm down with the crucifix, the Brazilian opted to turn his back rather than eat elbows.

An understandable decision, but one that allowed Prochazka to sneak his arm under the chin and finish the fight suddenly.

Conclusion

Prochazka is a fighter who makes the most of his incredible physical gifts by forcing his opponent into a chaotic environment. He relies a lot on that strength, durability, and speed that separate him from the pack, which is concerning for a fighter who just endured a major surgery. How Prochazka performs will say a lot about his future, and whether or not he’ll be able to continue being a wrecking ball like few others.

Andrew Richardson, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu brown belt, is a professional fighter who trains at Team Alpha Male in Sacramento, California. In addition to learning alongside world-class talent, Andrew has scouted opponents and developed winning strategies for several of the sport’s most elite fighters.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 295 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, before the pay-per-view (PPV) main card start time at 10 p.m. ET (also on ESPN+).

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 295: “Prochazka vs. Pereira” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.