Veteran slugger, Dustin Poirier, will take on Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight kingpin, Charles Oliveira, this Saturday (Dec. 11, 2021) at UFC 269 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Is Dustin Poirier the uncrowned king at 155 pounds? A fair percentage of fans seem to think so, whether they are intentionally dissing Charles Oliveira or not. There is certainly some logic to the idea: Poirier has been beating up top-ranked Lightweights for the last four years with just a single exception ... and that man retired. Still, Poirier made his choice to chase the Conor McGregor payout rather than title shot, and thus he’s without a title. With this match up, “The Diamond” has a chance to have his cake and eat it too, just a few months since Oliveira became the champion.

Let’s take a closer look at Poirier’s skill set:

Striking

Poirier thrives in the trenches. Durable, well-conditioned and majorly powerful, Poirier has scored many of his best wins by taking over in the latter half of fights.

For the most part, Poirier fights out of the Southpaw stance. Occupying his opponent’s lead hand with his own (assuming he’s facing a right-handed opponent), the leftie will shoot out sharp crosses into his opponent’s chin. While he can throw the punch from a measured stance, he’ll also step deeper into the punch, allowing him to more easily follow up with a crushing right hook.

The ability to fire his cross crisply without changing stance and shift with the punch when it’s a wise choice is the biggest notable change to Poirier’s footwork. Back in his Featherweight and early Lightweight days, Poirier brought his left foot into Orthodox almost every time he committed to the left, which left him more predictable and out of position often.

When it’s intentional, however, Poirier does well leading with the left hand (GIF). In Poirier’s bout with Joe Duffy, for example, he was forced to use his shifts into the Orthodox stance in another way. The Irishman was touching him up a bit, so Poirier switched it up and made the fight ugly as possible, thriving in close exchanges. A couple times, Poirier would lunge with his left cross and use it to latch onto a single collar-tie with that same hand. From there, he would attack with right hooks and uppercuts. In addition, the aforementioned left hand roll into Orthodox and jabs helped him back Duffy into the fence.

One of Poirier’s more unique traits is that he throws absolute bricks from either stance with either hand. From Southpaw, Poirier can do big damage with his cross and check right hook. When he shifts Orthodox, his overhand right is absolutely crushing, and his left hand (his dominant hand) is more likely to stick opponents in the nose as a stiff jab.

Despite the emphasis on leading with the left, Poirier actually jabs very well for a Southpaw. Against Eddie Alvarez, in particular, Poirier did a great job of hand-fighting into the jab, snapping Alvarez’s head back with great consistency.

Poirier has long been a solid kicker, but the second McGregor bout brought that aspect of his game into the limelight. Repeatedly, Poirier punished his foe’s boxing-oriented and side-on stance with nasty calf kicks, which quickly limited the Irish athlete. However, it’s hardly the first time Poirier has done great work with his legs.

Opposite Dan Hooker, for example, Poirier was quite successful with the standard left roundhouse to the body. Since his left hand is such a threat, the left kick is a great weapon that often slips through his opponent’s defenses and lands clean. Against Max Holloway, Poirier did well to set up his right low kick by showing the major threat that is his overhand left (GIF).

In addition, Poirier was known early in his UFC career for his dangerous front kick. He doesn’t rely on it so often anymore, but Poirier found great success in walking down his opponent and pushing him into the fence with a punt to the chest (GIF).

Opposite Justin Gaethje, Poirier’s excellent combination punching was really on display. Over and over, Poirier would force his opponent to shell up by showing the jab, often many times. When Gaethje raised his guard, Poirier would loop hooks to the mid-section or knife an uppercut through the center. When all was said and done, Poirier was putting together six- and seven-punch combinations with ease against a seriously dangerous foe.

Poirier’s performance against McGregor in the rematch did not really demonstrate any new skill from “The Diamond.” Instead, he showed all of his tools, making smart use of each weapon. Early on, Poirier used his shift into Orthodox to set up a takedown; later, the initial takedown instead turned to a big right hand. The calf kicks have been mentioned, but Poirier also did an excellent job of answering McGregor’s infamous left with check hooks. Then, when Poirier found his opportunity to put McGregor on the fence, he capitalized (GIF), just like in his rematch with Eddie Alvarez.

In the trilogy bout, there isn’t much to break down. McGregor started strong with a few low kicks, but Poirier found his range with punches first and started landing hard lefts down the middle, prompting McGregor to initiate the clinch. From there, Poirier was able to score a takedown, and the rest is history.

On the negative end, it must be remarked that Poirier’s footwork failed him against Khabib Nurmagomedov. Poirier was backed into the fence too easily, and that’s a fatal flaw opposite the Dagestani wrestler.

Wrestling

Once upon a time, Poirier was known as a strong young Featherweight who really leaned on his wrestling to overwhelm opponents.

Poirier does much of his best wrestling in the clinch, as he definitely leans on strength more than speed. Once he commits to taking the fight to the mat, Poirier does a very nice job mixing together different trips and foot sweeps. Locking his hands from either the over-under or double underhook position to create a tight body lock, Poirier will look to land an outside trip. If that fails and his opponent is off-balance, Poirier will attempt to spin him with a quick foot sweep.

In addition, Poirier always has the option to pressure into the body lock and force his foe to the mat.

Poirier also looks to level change into the double-leg takedown fairly often. There’s nothing to complicated here, as Poirier will either look to blast his opponent off his feet with a reactive shot or wait until his foe’s back is to the fence. Either way, Poirier’s shot and finish are powerful enough to get most men to the mat, and his punches do a nice job of keeping his foe distracted. Opposite Duffy, Poirier repeatedly ducked into the shot following his cross, which allowed him to get in on his opponent’s hips well. This worked well opposite Pettis, too, as Poirier was able to get in on his hips fairly often with the double-leg takedown.

Defensively, Poirier has historically been very solid. He has a strong sprawl and defends himself particularly well when pressed into the fence, using underhooks and collar ties to force his opponents to posture up. Once he’s able to work back into the clinch, he’s usually safe from takedowns.

Poirier put forth a solid defensive effort against Nurmagomedov. His attempts to sit out, hip heist, and hit the switch were all quite high-level. Nurmagomedov was just a step ahead, per usual.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Poirier began his career training under Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Tim Credeur and moved to another submission-heavy camp in American Top Team way back in 2012. Currently, Poirier holds a black belt and has finished seven of his opponents via submission.

On the mat, Poirier is best known for his d’arce choke — he’s in second place for the most in UFC history — which make full use of his long arms.

There are two main positions from which the d’arce can commonly be hit and Poirier has successfully used both of them, though it’s been many years now. Years ago, Poirier finished off Jonathon Brookins after sprawling on his opponent’s double leg. With Brookins’ arms extended and reaching for his legs, Poirier had plenty of space to slip his outside arm around Brookin’s head and neck.

Once the hold was locked in, Poirier sat his hips out and circled toward Brookins (GIF). This put even more pressure on the choke, which works the same way as a triangle choke, cutting off both sides of the carotid artery.

Just a few fights earlier, Poirier locked in the d’arce choke from top position in half guard. The d’arce is an excellent counter to the underhook, and using the underhook to stand up from half guard is one of the most common techniques in the sport. Opposite Pablo Garza, Poirier quickly locked in the d’arce from half guard. This time, he didn’t bother sitting out, choosing to flatten out, lay his weight on Garza, and squeeze (GIF).

Furthermore, Poirier is known to hunt for the arm bar from top position. In Max Holloway’s debut, Poirier nearly disarmed the young Hawaiian. However, the “Blessed” fighter toughed it out and rolled into top position, forcing Poirier to change his attack. Rather than abandon the arm bar entirely, Poirier transitioned into a triangle choke, rolled Holloway over, and cranked on his arm once more (GIF).

In his bout with Pettis, Poirier was unable to finish the fight via a usual submission, but he nonetheless showed off his excellent top game. He braved Pettis’ genuinely dangerous guard and dropped big punches, and he used Pettis’ offense against him to gain dominant positions. Whenever “Showtime” opened up his guard to attack, Poirier would immediately look to throw the legs by. Once aided by sweat and blood, Poirier was able to more consistently pass and secure the back mount, which eventually finished the former champion.

Poirier nearly got triangled in the process of all this top position work, but he was able to escape multiple times thanks to good posture, the aforementioned slipperiness in play, and the round clock running out at one point.

Finally, it’s become something of a running joke, but Poirier does love to jump on the arm-in guillotine. He squeezes properly, wrapping up full guard and leaning up and into the choke. The problem is, however, elite professional fighters are insanely difficult to finish via arm-in guillotine, which is generally less dangerous than other variations.

Still, Poirier threatened Nurmagomedov with the move, and he definitely fended off a few of Dan Hooker’s takedown attempts with the threat of the choke.

Conclusion

Poirier has already carved out a position for himself in Lightweight history thanks to his legendary wars, McGregor wins, and interim title. However, few men deserve to hoist the undisputed crown quite like Poirier, and this is his chance to make that dream a reality.

