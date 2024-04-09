 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

PHOTOS: Custom shorts! Max Holloway and others get special gear for UFC 300

By Drake Riggs
/ new

Wishes of all kinds are getting granted at UFC 300.

The upcoming Baddest Motherf—ker (BMF) title fight between the champion, Justin Gaethje, and former Featherweight champion, Max Holloway, is truly a match up of epic proportions that fans only dream about. That’s what we all did until the historic event started to take shape, going down inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this weekend (Sat., April 13, 2024).

Gaethje vs. Holloway is essentially guaranteed entertainment for as long as it lasts. To add to the festivity, the fighters atop the bill will get to sport some customized fight attire. Holloway has expressed in recent months his desire to wear floral printed shorts and he now gets his wish. He isn’t alone, however, as his opponent got something special, too. Throw in Light Heavyweight and Strawweight champions, Alex Pereira, and Zhang Weili, and UFC is letting the personalities show.

The other featured fighters in the three title fights will presumably get their own designs as well. We’ll provide an update when they get released.

Pereira and Zhang will close the show with their main and co-main event bouts. Before Pereira makes his first title defense as the 205-pound kingpin against former champion, Jamahal Hill, Zhang looks to turn back her fellow countrywoman, Yan Xiaonan.

Poll

Who has the best custom UFC 300 gear design?

view results
  • 0%
    Max Holloway
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Justin Gaethje
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Alex Pereira
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Zhang Weili
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

LIVE! Watch UFC 300 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

BIGGEST, BADDEST COMBAT SPORTING EVENT! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will make history inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., April 13, 2024, staging the 300th pay-per-view (PPV) event since its inception in 1993. Alex Pereira will put his 205-pound belt on the line in UFC 300’s main event against returning former division roost-ruler, Jamahal Hill. In UFC 300’s co-main event, women’s Strawweight champion, Weili Zhang, will defend against top-ranked contender, Xiaonan Yan, while Justin Gaethje puts his “Baddest Motherf—ker” gimmick belt on the line against former Featherweight deity, Max Holloway, in an all-action Lightweight showdown. UFC 300’s blockbuster PPV main card (see it here) will also feature Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan and Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage. All that and so much more! UFC 300 start time scheduled for 6 p.m. ET (Prelims) and 10 p.m. ET (PPV).

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 300 fight card right RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN/ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the UFC 300 PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 300: “Pereira vs. Hill” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive UFC 300 event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 300 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania