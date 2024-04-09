PHOTOS: Custom shorts! Max Holloway and others get special gear for UFC 300

Wishes of all kinds are getting granted at UFC 300.

The upcoming Baddest Motherf—ker (BMF) title fight between the champion, Justin Gaethje, and former Featherweight champion, Max Holloway, is truly a match up of epic proportions that fans only dream about. That’s what we all did until the historic event started to take shape, going down inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this weekend (Sat., April 13, 2024).

Gaethje vs. Holloway is essentially guaranteed entertainment for as long as it lasts. To add to the festivity, the fighters atop the bill will get to sport some customized fight attire. Holloway has expressed in recent months his desire to wear floral printed shorts and he now gets his wish. He isn’t alone, however, as his opponent got something special, too. Throw in Light Heavyweight and Strawweight champions, Alex Pereira, and Zhang Weili, and UFC is letting the personalities show.

The other featured fighters in the three title fights will presumably get their own designs as well. We’ll provide an update when they get released.

Pereira and Zhang will close the show with their main and co-main event bouts. Before Pereira makes his first title defense as the 205-pound kingpin against former champion, Jamahal Hill, Zhang looks to turn back her fellow countrywoman, Yan Xiaonan.

