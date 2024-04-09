 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jiri Prochazka has one goal in mind with Aleksandar Rakic win at UFC 300 — ‘I deserve the title shot’

By Jesse Holland
UFC 295: Prochazka v Pereira Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Jiri Prochazka will finally fight fellow light heavyweight bruiser Aleksandar Rakic after years of verbal abuse from the 205-pound “Rocket.” Their featured “Prelims” bout takes place at UFC 300 this Sat. night (April 13, 2024) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

For Prochazka, disposing of the No. 5-ranked Rakic is the fastest way to a division title shot.

“I’m happy to be back in this fast time,” Prochazka (29-4-1) told The Schmo (transcribed by MMA News). “I believe after the last fight, after the early end, that end of the fight, if I win [on April 13] — and I hope and believe I’m able to win, to handle that fight — I deserve the title shot. So let’s go for that.”

Prochazka, 31, lost his light heavyweight title after getting dropped by Alex Pereira at UFC 295 late last year, though not everyone in the combat sports community was satisfied with what appeared to be a premature stoppage.

Or not.

“From one angle of me, I’d like to fight him, I’d like to fight (Pereira) next,” Prochazka continued. “But, it depends if he wins. It doesn’t matter. Like last time, for me it’s not too important to get the title back, but I want to prove the next step of the mastery on my way. That’s all (it’s) about; about the performance, about showing the best performance every time, and about the joy from fighting.”

Pereira defends his light heavyweight title against Jamahal Hill in the UFC 300 main event.

