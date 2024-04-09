Upset special! Bo Nickal about to fight ‘one of the strongest dudes in the division’ at UFC 300

Bo Nickal is used to being the hammer.

But how will the former collegiate wrestling champion respond when he’s the nail? Middleweight opponent Cody Brundage aims to find out when they open the UFC 300 pay-per-view (PPV) card this Sat. night (April 13, 2024) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“Man, this is gonna sound probably like a tool, but I feel like I’m one of, if not the, strongest dudes in the division. I really feel that,” Brundage told MMA News. “I work really hard on my strength and conditioning, and just explosive power and strength. I don’t really ever feel out-strengthened in there.”

“Physically, I feel really strong. I always feel really good in that aspect,” Brundage continued. “Experience is a big deal and I’ve been in the fire. I’ve been the hammer, I’ve been the nail. I know how to react to those situations. Bo hasn’t been there... It’s my job to put him there.”

Five other opponents have tried ... and failed miserably.

The 28 year-old Nickal is 5-0 with five first-round finishes and continues to open as a monster betting favorite in each of his UFC fights. As for Brundage, 29, he improved to 10-5 after demolishing Zachary Reese at UFC Austin late last year.

