Glover Teixeira cautions Jamahal Hill fans pinning UFC 300 hopes to Israel Adesanya insight — ‘It’s not going to be magic’

Jamahal Hill has been comparing notes with Israel Adesanya.

“Sweet Dreams” will try to recapture his 205-pound title when he collides with “Poatan” atop the UFC 300 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sat. night (April 13, 2024) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Since Adesanya faced Pereira on multiple occasions — securing a knockout victory at UFC 287 — there’s no doubt “The Last Stylebender” can provide valuable insight.

But don’t expect any “magic” on fight night.

“Izzy beat Alex once, how many times is he going to fight Alex in that fight and how many times is that going to turn on Izzy’s side?” Pereira’s coach and former UFC light heavyweight champion, Glover Teixeira, said on the ShakMMA YouTube channel. “Izzy is a great fighter and for sure if he’s in anybody’s corner he’s going to help. Anybody that comes in and sees something different at a high level, he can definitely be a help, for sure. It’s just another help. If you say Izzy or Jon Jones or some high-level guys, it’s all going to help, big time, because of the experience, but it’s not something that’s going to be magic.”

Teixeira has some insight of his own, having previously faced Hill at UFC 283.

Hill (12-1, 1 NC) was forced to surrender his strap last July after blowing out his achilles tendon while playing basketball. As for Pereira (9-2), who also held gold at 185 pounds, his victory over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295 was not without its share of controversy, so a definitive finish over “Sweet Dreams” should silence the shamers once and for all.

