UFC 300 will completely rewrite the promotion’s official rankings — here’s the final update before the big change

UFC 300 boasts so many big names in so many different divisions, the outcome of this Sat. night’s (April 13, 2024) fight card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is going to have a major impact on the promotion’s official rankings, which may (or may not) include multiple title changes. The promotion released its final update this week to account for the action that took place at UFC Vegas 90 last weekend at APEX but don’t expect it to hold for very long.

UFC 300 is topped by the light heavyweight title fight between reigning division kingpin Alex Pereira and former 205-pound titleholder Jamahal Hill. In addition, UFC strawweight champion Weili Zhang battles rough-and-tumble countrywoman Xiaonan Yan, while Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway hook ‘em up at lightweight for the “BMF” belt. Elsewhere on the card, Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan collide for the next 155-pound title shot.

Related Hill Strategizing With Adesanya Ahead Of UFC 300

Here’s how UFC compiles its official rankings:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Take a look at what the latest rankings field looks like courtesy of UFC.com. Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, T = tie, *NR = Not previously ranked).

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Islam Makhachev

2. Jon Jones

3. Leon Edwards

4. Alex Pereira

5. Ilia Topuria

6. Sean O’Malley

7. Charles Oliveira

8. Alexander Volkanovski

9. Dricus Du Plessis

10. Alexandre Pantoja

11. Israel Adesanya

12. Tom Aspinall

13. Sean Strickland

14. Max Holloway

15. Aljamain Sterling

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Alexandre Pantoja

1. Brandon Royval

2. Brandon Moreno

3. Amir Albazi

4. Kai Kara France

5. Matheus Nicolau

6. Manel Kape

7. Muhammad Mokaev

8. Alex Perez

9. Tim Elliott

10. Steve Erceg

11. Matt Schnell

12. Tagir Ulanbekov

13. Tatsuro Taira

14. David Dvorak

15. Su Mudaerji

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Sean O’Malley

1. Merab Dvalishvili

2. Aljamain Sterling

3. Cory Sandhagen

4. Petr Yan

5. Marlon Vera

6. Henry Cejudo

7. Song Yadong

8. Deiveson Figueiredo

9. Rob Font

10. Umar Nurmagomedov

11. Kyler Phillips

12. Dominick Cruz

13. Mario Bautista

14. Jonathan Martinez

15. Pedro Munhoz

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Ilia Topuria

1. Alexander Volkanovski

2. Max Holloway

3. Brian Ortega

4. Yair Rodriguez

5. Movsar Evloev

6. Arnold Allen

7. Josh Emmett

8. Calvin Kattar

9. Giga Chikadze

10. Bryce Mitchell

11. Edson Barboza

12. Dan Ige

13. Sodiq Yusuff

14. Lerone Murphy

15. Alex Caceres

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Islam Makhachev

1. Charles Oliveira

2. Justin Gaethje

3. Dustin Poirier

4. Arman Tsarukyan

5. Mateusz Gamrot

6. Michael Chandler

7. Beneil Dariush

8. Rafael Fiziev

9. Dan Hooker

10. Jalin Turner

11. Benoit Saint-Denis

12. Rafael dos Anjos

13. Renato Moicano

14. Bobby Green

15. Drew Dober

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Leon Edwards

1. Kamaru Usman

2. Belal Muhammed

3. Shavkat Rakhmonov

4. Colby Covington

5. Jack Della Maddalena

6. Gilbert Burns

7. Ian Machado Garry

8. Sean Brady

9. Stephen Thompson

10. Geoff Neal

11. Joaquin Buckley

12. Neil Magny -1

13. Michael Page

14. Vicente Luque

15. Kevin Holland

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Dricus Du Plessis

1. Sean Strickland

2. Israel Adesanya

3. Robert Whittaker

4. Jared Cannonier

5. Marvin Vettori

6. Paulo Costa

7. Brendan Allen

8. Nassourdine Imavov

9. Roman Dolidze

10. Jack Hermansson -1

11. Khamzat Chimaev

12. Anthony Hernandez

13. Paul Craig

14. Chris Curtis

15. Caio Borralho

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Alex Pereira

1. Jamahal Hill

2. Jiri Prochazka

3. Magomed Ankalaev

4. Jan Blachowicz

5. Aleksandar Rakic

6. Nikita Krylov

7. Johnny Walker

8. Khalil Rountree

9. Volkan Oezdemir

10. Anthony Smith

11. Ryan Spann

12. Alonzo Menifield

13. Azamat Murzakanov

14. Dominick Reyes

15. Dustin Jacoby

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jon Jones

1. Tom Aspinall

2. Ciryl Gane

3. Sergei Pavlovich

4. Stipe Miocic

5. Curtis Blaydes

6. Alexander Volkov

7. Jailton Almeida

8. Marcin Tybura

9. Serghei Spivac

10. Tai Tuivasa

11. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

12. Derrick Lewis

13. Alexandr Romanov

14. Marcos Rogerio De Lima

15. Rodrigo Nascimento

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Alexa Grasso

2. Zhang Weili

3. Valentina Shevchenko

4. Manon Fiorot

5. Julianna Pena

6. Raquel Pennington

7. Rose Namajunas +1

8. Erin Blanchfield -2

9. Tatiana Suarez

10. Yan Xiaonan

11. Jessica Andrade

12. Amanda Lemos

13. Ketlen Vieira

14. Maycee Barber

15. Irene Aldana

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Zhang Weili

1. Yan Xiaonan

2. Tatiana Suarez

3. Amanda Lemos

4. Jessica Andrade

5. Virna Jandiroba

6. Marina Rodriguez

7. Mackenzie Dern

8. Amanda Ribas

9. Luana Pinheiro

10. Loopy Godinez

11. Tabatha Ricci

12. Angela Hill

13. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

14. Michelle Waterson-Gomez

15. Gillian Robertson

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Alexa Grasso

1. Valentina Shevchenko

2. Manon Fiorot

3. Erin Blanchfield

4. Maycee Barber

5. Jessica Andrade

6. Rose Namajunas

7. Katlyn Cerminara

8. Natalia Silva

9. Amanda Ribas

10. Viviane Araújo

11. Tracy Cortez

12. Ariane Lipski

13. Karine Silva

14. Casey O’Neill

15. Miranda Maverick

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Raquel Pennington

1. Julianna Pena

2. (T) Mayra Bueno Silva

2. (T) Ketlen Vieira

4. Irene Aldana

5. Holly Holm

6. Macy Chiasson

7. Miesha Tate

8. Karol Rosa

9. Norma Dumont +2

10. Pannie Kianzad -1

11. Yana Santos -1

12. Julia Avila

13. Chelsea Chandler

14. Germaine De Randamie *NR

15. Josiane Nunes -1

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 300 fight card right RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN/ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the UFC 300 PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 300: “Pereira vs. Hill” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive UFC 300 event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 300 fight card and PPV lineup click here.