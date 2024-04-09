 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New gloves?!? UFC teases “equipment announcement” at UFC 300 after 2024 eye poke plague

By Andrew Richardson
UFC 268: Jacoby v Allan Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Something new is coming this Friday (April 12, 2024) at the UFC 300 weigh-ins, which are scheduled to go down inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. In recently released press information, the promotion teased a special “New UFC Equipment Announcement and Presentation” after the official weigh-ins conclude.

The announcement made its way to Twitter, and speculation began immediately. Almost universally, the same conclusion was drawn: UFC has to finally be fixing the gloves, right? It’s hard to think of an equipment alternative that would be worthy of a UFC 300 announcement.

The demand for fixed gloves has never been higher. 2024 has featured an abundance of eye pokes and eye poke-related controversies, including the recent bout between Chris Weidman and Bruno Silva. In that Middleweight contest, former champion Weidman managed to poke his opponent in the eye three separate times, and the final exchange controversially ended the fight.

Some have argued the solution is simple: CLOSE YOUR HANDS! Others blame the UFC gloves, which extend the fingers outward when they’re loose and relaxed. Different models of gloves — even all the way back to PRIDE FC! — curl inward a bit, meaning that relaxed fingers aren’t so extended.

Stay tuned.

Insomnia

Ladies and gentleman, I am pleased to announce: WE ARE SO F—KING BACK!

In all the chaos, I forgot about Valentina Shevchenko’s quest to get all the rubies in her belt. Does anyone else have a chance of racking up eight title defenses?!?

Ciryl Gane is one of the most talented fighters on the roster, but the ducking accusations are definitely adding up.

Here’s hoping Chris Curtis has a smooth recovery from his hamstring injury.

I’m convinced the sun will explode before Andrei Arlovski stops decisioning random unranked Heavyweights on UFC undercards. Get that money “Pitbull!”

Have you been priced out of live UFC events? Here’s an alternative!

Jon Jones’ latest incident brought this old Daniel Cormier quote back on the feed, and it feels evergreen.

Is bald Islam Makhachev going to be even more unstoppable?

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Referees are supposed to know when a fight is a squash match. Why let this random lady take a bunch of extra punches from an actual kickboxer?

An elbow in the clinch begins a barrage of strikes:

Well ... that’s unfortunate.

Random Land

A couple ideas for the bucket list.

Midnight Music: Pop, 1967

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

