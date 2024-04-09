Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Something new is coming this Friday (April 12, 2024) at the UFC 300 weigh-ins, which are scheduled to go down inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. In recently released press information, the promotion teased a special “New UFC Equipment Announcement and Presentation” after the official weigh-ins conclude.

The announcement made its way to Twitter, and speculation began immediately. Almost universally, the same conclusion was drawn: UFC has to finally be fixing the gloves, right? It’s hard to think of an equipment alternative that would be worthy of a UFC 300 announcement.

The demand for fixed gloves has never been higher. 2024 has featured an abundance of eye pokes and eye poke-related controversies, including the recent bout between Chris Weidman and Bruno Silva. In that Middleweight contest, former champion Weidman managed to poke his opponent in the eye three separate times, and the final exchange controversially ended the fight.

Some have argued the solution is simple: CLOSE YOUR HANDS! Others blame the UFC gloves, which extend the fingers outward when they’re loose and relaxed. Different models of gloves — even all the way back to PRIDE FC! — curl inward a bit, meaning that relaxed fingers aren’t so extended.

Stay tuned.

Ladies and gentleman, I am pleased to announce: WE ARE SO F—KING BACK!

if you’re reading this, you made it to UFC 300 fight week ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TxslMBMuWp — OOC MMA (@oocmma) April 7, 2024

In all the chaos, I forgot about Valentina Shevchenko’s quest to get all the rubies in her belt. Does anyone else have a chance of racking up eight title defenses?!?

Valentina Shevchenko got her Demetrious Johnson moment with all her belts from 7 title defenses in the UFC pic.twitter.com/XvLUUuCdv7 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) April 7, 2024

Ciryl Gane is one of the most talented fighters on the roster, but the ducking accusations are definitely adding up.

Tom Aspinall says Ciryl Gane ducked him, Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes.



Gane turning down the Pavlovich fight at #UFC295 is the reason why Tom got the title shot. #TheMMAHour | @arielhelwani | @AspinallMMA pic.twitter.com/e9MzvQGCmp — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) April 8, 2024

Here’s hoping Chris Curtis has a smooth recovery from his hamstring injury.

Not the news I wanted...

Grade 3 tear in my hamstring.

Waiting on more info.

Fuck me — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) April 8, 2024

I’m convinced the sun will explode before Andrei Arlovski stops decisioning random unranked Heavyweights on UFC undercards. Get that money “Pitbull!”

Have you been priced out of live UFC events? Here’s an alternative!

Here’s some money saving ideas pic.twitter.com/UtYaawYyge — MrTestoestrogen (@MrTestoestrogen) April 6, 2024

Jon Jones’ latest incident brought this old Daniel Cormier quote back on the feed, and it feels evergreen.

DC had jon jones figured out a long time ago pic.twitter.com/8BYEiMsbEt — freelancegoon (@freelancegoon) September 24, 2021

Is bald Islam Makhachev going to be even more unstoppable?

Islam looks straight out of Arkham Asylum pic.twitter.com/qNiTiXKKVp — Aj (@AjDuxche) April 6, 2024

Referees are supposed to know when a fight is a squash match. Why let this random lady take a bunch of extra punches from an actual kickboxer?

Sammy-Jo Luxton’s pro MMA debut pic.twitter.com/ow1ab1G4DS — capybara analyst (@CapybaraAnalyst) April 5, 2024

An elbow in the clinch begins a barrage of strikes:

Ben Tynan drops Duke Didier and gets the first round TKO via ground and pound.#ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/d6RWfFG3SX — Sportskeeda MMA (@sportskeedaMMA) April 6, 2024

Well ... that’s unfortunate.

A couple ideas for the bucket list.

Places on Earth that don't look real - thread



1. Namibia, where the desert meets the ocean pic.twitter.com/VFlMGebnxi — James Lucas (@JamesLucasIT) April 7, 2024

6. The eye of the Earth, Croatia pic.twitter.com/8il8hRPQ4G — James Lucas (@JamesLucasIT) April 7, 2024

23. Mount Roraima, located at the junction of Brazil, Guyana and Venezuela.



These tabletop mountains are considered to be the oldest geological formations on Earth, dating back to two billion years ago. pic.twitter.com/HaBL3Yq47Z — James Lucas (@JamesLucasIT) April 7, 2024

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.