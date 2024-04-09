Everyone loves finishes in mixed martial arts (MMA), whether they're flat-lining knockouts or sneaky strangulations. The historic UFC 300 will take place this weekend (Sat., April 13, 2024) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The pay-per-view (PPV) card features super talented fighters who have had some of the most memorable finishes in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) history.

Jalin Turner

Opponent: Bobby Green

Event: UFC Austin

In UFC Austin’s co-main event last year, Jalin Turner — who battles Renato Moicano in a 155-pound showdown — took on Octagon veteran, Bobby Green, and violently knocked him out (and the referee caught some serious heat).

TURNER FINISHES GREEN IN ROUND 1 #UFCAUSTIN pic.twitter.com/YjeqI2GNSo — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 3, 2023

Renato Moicano

Opponent: Brad Riddell

Event: UFC 281

Before fighting Brad Riddell at UFC 281 inside Madison Square Garden, Moicano was not "Money" Moicano; however, after the Brazilian made light work of the New Zealander in less than four minutes, "Money" Moicano was born after cutting an iconic promo.

MOICANO GETS THE SUB IN ROUND ONE #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/6lmwbzRMaA — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 13, 2022

Jessica Andrade

Opponent: Rose Namajunas

Event: UFC 237

Leading into her second UFC Strawweight title fight, Jessica Andrade — who locks horns with Marina Rodriguez this weekend — had rattled off three wins, including a brutal one-punch knockout of Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC 228 (see it). In her home country of Brazil, Andrade won the Strawweight title by slamming Rose Namajunas on her dome, knocking her out.

4 years ago today, Jessica Andrade knocked out Rose Namajunas to win the strawweight championship https://t.co/264yIuILGF — MMA Mania (@mmamania) May 11, 2023

Marina Rodriguez

Opponent: Amanda Ribas

Event: UFC 257

After suffering her first UFC loss against Carla Esparza, Marina Rodriguez rebounded in a gigantic way by picking up her first finish in the promotion as she stopped Amanda Ribas via technical knockout. The finish also earned her a UFC main event.

Marina Rodriguez knocking out Amanda Ribas twice in one round #UFCVegas64 https://t.co/b3XXbY5RfF — MMA Mania (@mmamania) October 31, 2022

Bobby Green

Opponent: Grant Dawson

Event: UFC Vegas 80

In his second UFC main event as a +350 underdog, everyone thought that Green — who tangles with Jim Miller at UFC 300 — would lose to surging Lightweight prospect, Grant Dawson. But, “King” proved everyone wrong, knocking out “KGD” in 33 seconds in a shocking turn of events.

5. Bobby Green (+380) vs Grant Dawson (-490)



Bobby Green pulls off a big upset by knocking out Grant Dawson in the first 30 seconds the fight. Grant Dawson was on a 10 fight unbeaten streak. pic.twitter.com/bDoVXY2aJC — Wire (@WireMartialArts) December 22, 2023

Jim Miller

Opponent: Jesse Butler

Event: UFC Vegas 74

Jim Miller has been a finisher since his Octagon debut way back at UFC 96; however, later in his iconic career, he started knocking people unconscious. That happened last year at UFC Vegas 74 against poor Jesse Butler, who was fighting on just one-week notice. Oh, and it was just 23 seconds.

Cody Garbrandt

Opponent: Raphael Assuncao

Event: UFC 250

Garbrandt — who battles Deiveson Figueiredo in the “Prelims” opener — was coming off a three-fight losing streak (all by knockout) when he faced Rafael Assuncao in June 2020, so the stakes for this fight were incredibly high. “No Love” showed up and launched his opponent’s head into the quiet APEX rafters with an incredible one-punch knockout.

Deiveson Figueiredo

Opponent: Joseph Benavidez

Event: UFC Fight Island 2

After missing weight for his first Flyweight title opportunity, Deiveson Figueiredo rematched Joseph Benavidez five months later in Abu Dhabi ... and it wasn’t very competitive. “Deus Da Guerra” choked Benavidez unconscious, spoiling the UFC veteran’s last chance for gold.

6.

July 18th, 2020

UFC Fight Night. Deiveson Figueiredo vs Joseph Benavidez 2



Figueiredo DOMINATES Benavidez in the rematch and gets a submission in the first round. That was one of the scariest submissions I have ever seen, look at Bendavidez's face... Figueiredo wins the title pic.twitter.com/sILXiQ6mH1 — LopesGOAT | PantojaGOAT (@Pantoja_GOAT) December 1, 2023

