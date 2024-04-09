 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Best UFC 300 fighter highlights: Killer knockouts, slick submissions | Pt. 1

UFC 300 features 13 bouts, 26 athletes ... and just one Octagon debut. These experienced fighters were hand-picked for their dynamic abilities. And we plan to showcase each one before showtime in “Sin City” in a three-part, highlight-reel series.

By Alexander Behunin
UFC 296: Garbrandt v Kelleher Photo by Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Everyone loves finishes in mixed martial arts (MMA), whether they're flat-lining knockouts or sneaky strangulations. The historic UFC 300 will take place this weekend (Sat., April 13, 2024) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The pay-per-view (PPV) card features super talented fighters who have had some of the most memorable finishes in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) history.

Checkout Part 1 (of 3) for the best finishes from every fighter competing at UFC 300 (full card here).

UFC Fight Night: Turner v Green

Jalin Turner

Opponent: Bobby Green
Event: UFC Austin

In UFC Austin’s co-main event last year, Jalin Turnerwho battles Renato Moicano in a 155-pound showdown — took on Octagon veteran, Bobby Green, and violently knocked him out (and the referee caught some serious heat).

UFC 281: Riddell v Moicano

Renato Moicano

Opponent: Brad Riddell
Event: UFC 281

Before fighting Brad Riddell at UFC 281 inside Madison Square Garden, Moicano was not "Money" Moicano; however, after the Brazilian made light work of the New Zealander in less than four minutes, "Money" Moicano was born after cutting an iconic promo.

UFC 237: Namajunas v Andrade

Jessica Andrade

Opponent: Rose Namajunas
Event: UFC 237

Leading into her second UFC Strawweight title fight, Jessica Andradewho locks horns with Marina Rodriguez this weekend — had rattled off three wins, including a brutal one-punch knockout of Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC 228 (see it). In her home country of Brazil, Andrade won the Strawweight title by slamming Rose Namajunas on her dome, knocking her out.

UFC 257: Rodriguez v Ribas

Marina Rodriguez

Opponent: Amanda Ribas
Event: UFC 257

After suffering her first UFC loss against Carla Esparza, Marina Rodriguez rebounded in a gigantic way by picking up her first finish in the promotion as she stopped Amanda Ribas via technical knockout. The finish also earned her a UFC main event.

UFC Fight Night: Dawson v Green

Bobby Green

Opponent: Grant Dawson
Event: UFC Vegas 80

In his second UFC main event as a +350 underdog, everyone thought that Green — who tangles with Jim Miller at UFC 300 — would lose to surging Lightweight prospect, Grant Dawson. But, “King” proved everyone wrong, knocking out “KGD” in 33 seconds in a shocking turn of events.

UFC Fight Night: Miller v Butler

Jim Miller

Opponent: Jesse Butler
Event: UFC Vegas 74

Jim Miller has been a finisher since his Octagon debut way back at UFC 96; however, later in his iconic career, he started knocking people unconscious. That happened last year at UFC Vegas 74 against poor Jesse Butler, who was fighting on just one-week notice. Oh, and it was just 23 seconds.

UFC 250: Assuncao v Garbrandt

Cody Garbrandt

Opponent: Raphael Assuncao
Event: UFC 250

Garbrandt — who battles Deiveson Figueiredo in the “Prelims” opener — was coming off a three-fight losing streak (all by knockout) when he faced Rafael Assuncao in June 2020, so the stakes for this fight were incredibly high. “No Love” showed up and launched his opponent’s head into the quiet APEX rafters with an incredible one-punch knockout.

UFC Fight Night: Figueredo v Benavidez 2

Deiveson Figueiredo

Opponent: Joseph Benavidez
Event: UFC Fight Island 2

After missing weight for his first Flyweight title opportunity, Deiveson Figueiredo rematched Joseph Benavidez five months later in Abu Dhabi ... and it wasn’t very competitive. “Deus Da Guerra” choked Benavidez unconscious, spoiling the UFC veteran’s last chance for gold.

