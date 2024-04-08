Alexander Volkanovski picks Max Holloway and his ‘undefeated chin’ in UFC 300 BMF battle

Max Holloway is ready to prove his doubters wrong.

It’s finally UFC 300 fight week. The loaded night of historic action is nearing closer and closer, set to unfold within the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this weekend (Sat., April 13, 2024). Among the line up is the highly-anticipated fantasy pairing of the former Featherweight champion, Holloway, and current Baddest Motherf—ker (BMF) titleholder, Justin Gaethje.

The fight will be Holloway’s return to the 155-pound division, which saw him handed a unanimous decision loss against Dustin Poirier in his last attempt five years ago. The mixed martial arts (MMA) community has majorly counted out Holloway because of his last appearance in the division. However, “Blessed’s” only successor in his primary home of 145 pounds, Alexander Volkanovski, believes more credit needs to be given to the Hawaiian.

“We can’t forget Max Holloway’s chin,” Volkanovski said on his YouTube channel. “I think it’s just an undefeated chin. It really is (laughs). I’ve tried cracking it. Many people have tried cracking it, and thinking is Justin Gaethje gonna be the guy to finish it? I don’t know. It’s hard for me. I’ve said that a few times and it just doesn’t happen.

“We’ve seen him be cracked,” he continued. “A couple of Max Holloway’s last fights, he didn’t get hit as much, but he still got cracked with some big shots. Ate ‘em like a champ.”

Holloway’s fellow former champion, Volkanovski, has defeated him thrice in the past four years and is the only one to do so outside of Poirier since 2013. Gaethje has proven to be a different beast in the Lightweight ranks but is still slightly out-experienced by his younger counterpart. Ultimately, “The Great” has to take his old foe.

“Gaethje’s been five rounds and we’ve seen him do well in the later rounds,” Volkanovski said. “He can go five rounds, but the pace that Max Holloway’s still gonna bring — ‘cause he’s still gonna be there to be hit, right? Max Holloway will still be there to be hit or to make it a fight. We know Gaethje likes to throw bombs.

“Can he zap a bit of the life out of Gaethje? I think so,” he continued. “You know Max ain’t gonna tire. Five rounder. Look, man, I have to lean towards Gaethje, but, man, I thought the odds were gonna be worse. He (Holloway) has a massive chance.

“I’m gonna say for my pick will be Max Holloway,” Volkanovski concluded.

