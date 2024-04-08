‘Whip my a— you did not:’ Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier trade verbal jabs off champion’s retort

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor have one thing in common: Their last fights came opposite Dustin Poirier.

Unfortunately for the rivals, neither defeated Poirier in their attempts. McGregor, 35, has been sidelined since UFC 264 in July 2021. The event was headlined by Poirier and McGregor’s trilogy bout, resulting in a first round technical knockout for “The Diamond” after McGregor broke his leg (watch highlights).

Chandler, 37, suffered a third round rear-naked choke loss (watch highlights) to Poirier at UFC 281 in November 2022. “Iron” has persistent in sticking to the hope of his match up against McGregor coming to fruition, as it remains unofficial. Oddly enough, Chandler and Poirier have directed their attention back at each other after UFC women’s Bantamweight champion, Raquel Pennington, responded to recent comments from Kayla Harrison. The former two-time Olympic gold medalist said she’d be “scared s—tless” if she was Pennington, knowing her promotional debut was imminent.

“Ya that’s it, I’m shaking in my boots…NOT!!!” Pennington tweeted in response. “Simple advocate for the other women in the division who have been in the UFC longer but let me make it clear…I fear no one!”

Chandler saw the response and used it as a shade toss toward Poirier, who also owns his own hot sauce company, Poirier’s Louisiana Style Hot Sauce.

“The old ‘I’d rather sell hot sauce’ vibe…” Chandler tweeted.

“Remember when I whipped your ass?” Poirier replied.

“He just can’t help himself,” Chandler responded. “Calm down champ, life ain’t that serious. Whip my ass you did not…and you know it. I got caught, it happens in this game, as you well know.”

As Chandler continues to wait for his long-awaited McGregor showdown, Poirier looks to be in a prime position to challenge for undisputed UFC Lightweight gold against the champion, Islam Makhachev. Regardless of whatever happens in the always-entertaining 155-pound division, a rematch at some point would surely be fireworks as fight one was.

Harrison, 33, will take on Holly Holm at UFC 300 this weekend (Sat., April 13, 2024).

