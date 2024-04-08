 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fans shook after Zhang Weili uncorks ‘fastest machine gun body kicks of all time’ in UFC 300 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 1)

By Jesse Holland
UFC 300 “Embedded” (Ep. 1) featured the first look at some of the biggest names on the April 13 fight card, from the pay-per-view (PPV) broadcast to the ESPN/ESPN+ “Prelims” bouts. For the most part, the top talent appeared to be fairly chill as they wrapped up training camp and for settled in “Sin City.”

Then there was UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili, who went crazy at the end of the video with what commenters are calling “the fastest machine gun body kicks of all time.” If one of those lands on opponent Yan Xiaonan, you can go ahead and give “Magnum” the $50,000 “Bodybag of the Night” bonus.

Here’s a sample from the YouTube comments:

That combo Weili threw was nasty, buttery, very fluid and clean, in addition GOD DAMN TO THOSE LIGHTNING FAST KICKS.

Weili is so wholesome especially when she speaks english, but then in the cage she goes full tiger mode, my favorite female fighter.

Those kicks are insane. I popped a rib watching this.

Weilis kicks are nuts at the end, like a gun.

WEILII LOOKING DANGEROUS WITH THOSE BODY KICKS.

OMG!!! Wieli Kicks at the end are FREAKING INSANE!!!

Jesus Lord Zhang’s three kicks sound like some new experimental weapon that is in testing phase. Major defence contractors moving in for an immediate patent as we speak!!. Wowza!!

Viewers were also impressed with her “Dap” at the 5:06 mark.

BIGGEST, BADDEST COMBAT SPORTING EVENT! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will make history inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., April 13, 2024, staging the 300th pay-per-view (PPV) event since its inception in 1993. Alex Pereira will put his 205-pound belt on the line in UFC 300’s main event against returning former division roost-ruler, Jamahal Hill. In UFC 300’s co-main event, women’s Strawweight champion, Weili Zhang, will defend against top-ranked contender, Xiaonan Yan, while Justin Gaethje puts his “Baddest Motherf—ker” gimmick belt on the line against former Featherweight deity, Max Holloway, in an all-action Lightweight showdown. UFC 300’s blockbuster PPV main card (see it here) will also feature Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan and Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage. All that and so much more! UFC 300 start time scheduled for 6 p.m. ET (Prelims) and 10 p.m. ET (PPV).

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 300 fight card right RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN/ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the UFC 300 PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 300: “Pereira vs. Hill” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive UFC 300 event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 300 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

