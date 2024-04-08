Fans shook after Zhang Weili uncorks ‘fastest machine gun body kicks of all time’ in UFC 300 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 1)

UFC 300 “Embedded” (Ep. 1) featured the first look at some of the biggest names on the April 13 fight card, from the pay-per-view (PPV) broadcast to the ESPN/ESPN+ “Prelims” bouts. For the most part, the top talent appeared to be fairly chill as they wrapped up training camp and for settled in “Sin City.”

Then there was UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili, who went crazy at the end of the video with what commenters are calling “the fastest machine gun body kicks of all time.” If one of those lands on opponent Yan Xiaonan, you can go ahead and give “Magnum” the $50,000 “Bodybag of the Night” bonus.

Here’s a sample from the YouTube comments:

That combo Weili threw was nasty, buttery, very fluid and clean, in addition GOD DAMN TO THOSE LIGHTNING FAST KICKS.

Weili is so wholesome especially when she speaks english, but then in the cage she goes full tiger mode, my favorite female fighter.

Those kicks are insane. I popped a rib watching this.

Weilis kicks are nuts at the end, like a gun.

WEILII LOOKING DANGEROUS WITH THOSE BODY KICKS.

OMG!!! Wieli Kicks at the end are FREAKING INSANE!!!

Jesus Lord Zhang’s three kicks sound like some new experimental weapon that is in testing phase. Major defence contractors moving in for an immediate patent as we speak!!. Wowza!!

Viewers were also impressed with her “Dap” at the 5:06 mark.

