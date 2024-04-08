Surprise! UFC 300 fighter also a Disney TV star with six-episode character arc

UFC fighters are no stranger to television shows — just ask Officer Weidman.

But those combat sports athletes who do land a network gig are usually one-and-done after a single episode. That's not the case for UFC featherweight Sodiq Yusuff, who locked up a “Super” role on Iwájú, which Disney describes as an “original animated series set in a futuristic Lagos, Nigeria.”

“In Yoruba [Yusuff’s native language], Iwájú means ‘in the future,’” Yusuff told The MMA Hour. “It’s about a futuristic Nigeria, and I play a character [Sunday Adelekan].”

Here’s a sample of what to expect from Iwájú:

Let the flimmakers tell you all about the beauty of #Iwaju now sreaming on #DisneyZA, have you watched it yet? pic.twitter.com/J576Y2ySXI — Disney+ (@disneyplusza) April 8, 2024

Yusuff landed the six-episode role after chatting with one of the show’s animators on social media.

“He was a Nigerian UFC fan, so I checked off all the boxes,” Yusuff said. “I was like, I’ve always been a big nerd, and I would love to be a part of your project, no matter how small the role is. Now I’m in a Disney show. My DMs are full of me shooting my shot at a million different things. And yes, I get no’s all the time. But it doesn’t matter how many no’s you get – you just need a yes every once in a while.”

Yusuff, 30, is hoping to get a “yes” from the judges when he fights Diego Lopes at UFC 300 on Sat. night (April 13, 2024) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas — unless the “Super” featherweight can lock up a finish and find his way back into the win column.

“As long as you sign a paycheck at the end, I could care less,” Yusuff said about landing a coveted spot in the historic UFC 300 lineup. “I haven’t fought in front of a crowd since the pandemic. It’s always dope. I’m sure when it’s over I’ll be able to see the bigger picture.”

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 300 fight card right RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN/ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the UFC 300 PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 300: “Pereira vs. Hill” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive UFC 300 event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 300 fight card and PPV lineup click here.