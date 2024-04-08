Sneaky Jamahal Hill is strategizing with Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 300 — and Alex Pereira is ‘glad’

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill is looking for some tips on how to defeat current 205-pound titleholder Alex Pereira in the UFC 300 pay-per-view (PPV) main event this Sat. night (April 13, 2024) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

And there’s probably no one better to educate “Sweet Dreams” than former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, the last (and only) fighter to defeat “Poatan” inside the Octagon.

“He provided some great insight,” Hill told Kevin Iole about his pow-wow with Adesanya ahead of UFC 300. “We had a great conversation, he answered all my questions, and he was just an open book with anything I wanted to know about his experience. Being in there with Alex, he opened up and he shared [his experience] with me.”

Pereira doesn’t sound too worried about their collaboration.

“Talking is a strategy a lot of times, and that’s what he’s doing,” Pereira told UFC.com. “I saw [Hill] was doing a video call with Adesanya. Honestly, it needed to be on video because if he goes over there to train with Adesanya, Adesanya is gonna kick his ass, break his leg, and he’s not gonna be able to fight, so I’m glad they did it over video.”

Despite his rapid success in UFC, Pereira (9-2) may still have something to prove at light heavyweight. Detractors were unimpressed with his decision victory over Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291 while also claiming his Jiri Prochazka finish at UFC 295 was stopped too soon.

“It’s very important; UFC 100 and 200 and 300 are massive, so it’s really important for me to be able to be a part of this,” Pereira continued. “Especially because when I came in, a lot of critics, a lot of fighters, a lot of people said I wouldn’t be able to amount to anything; that I was a one-dimensional kickboxer. I proved all of those people wrong, and here I am headlining UFC 300.”

Pereira vs. Hill is scheduled for five, five-minute rounds.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 300 fight card right RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN/ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the UFC 300 PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 300: “Pereira vs. Hill” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive UFC 300 event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 300 fight card and PPV lineup click here.