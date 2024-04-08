Paddy Pimblett lost money betting on UFC 300 fighter — and now wants to fight ‘the little sausage’ in Manchester

Paddy Pimblett is still pissed about losing a bet he placed on Renato Moicano.

“The Baddy” is even more annoyed that he got trashed by the Brazilian ahead of the UFC 300 pay-per-view (PPV) event, which takes place this Sat. night (April 13, 2024) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Moicano will fight lightweight “Tarantula” Jalin Turner and could find himself headed across the pond this summer, win or lose.

“I’m hearing little rumors of July in Manchester, pay-per-view, think you might see your boy on there,” Pimblett said on YouTube. “Hopefully Moicano the little mushroom, hopefully he beats Jalin Turner — even though I can’t see it happening, Jalin Turner’s good. I rate Turner, I think he’s going to knock Moicano out and then Moicano can come running back to me for some publicity to try and get a fight and I’ll knock him out as well.”

UFC CEO Dana White recently announced a “badass” PPV card for Manchester in July.

“If he wins or loses, I want to punch Moicano’s head in,” Pimblett continued. “He’s been talking all sorts of sh*t, plus he owes me money. He lost me money on a bet years ago, the little fart. If I fight Moicano I want to scrap. Don’t start calling me ‘Paddy Pimbitch’ and then be scared to throw down, you little sausage. Drew Dober said something about me as well. If Moicano gets his jaw snapped or something, it would be nice to fight [Dober].”

Pimblett also mentioned Matt Frevola as a potential opponent.

The 21-3 “Baddy” captured his seventh straight by defeating Tony Ferguson at UFC 296 late last year. As for Moicano (18-5-1), he brings a two-fight win streak into UFC 300 and could find himself ranked in the division Top 10 with a victory on April 13 in Las Vegas.

