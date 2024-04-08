Justin Gaethje stands down, surrenders lightweight title shot to winner of Arman-Oliveira at UFC 300

Reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev wants to make his next 155-pound title defense at some point in June, presumably at the UFC 302 pay-per-view (PPV) event in Newark. Unfortunately, No. 2-ranked title contender, Justin Gaethje, doesn’t want to fight until the promotion’s Madison Square Garden card in November.

Assuming he defeats Max Holloway at UFC 300.

Related Ma Holloway Is Here To Steal The Next Lightweight Title Shot

No. 3-ranked Dustin Poirier also remains an option for Makhachev, but the promotion is likely to call upon the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan, who join Gaethje on April 13 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas — even though Makhachev remains ho-hum on the idea (because of this).

“Ideally, they’re calling this Oliveira-Tsarukyan fight a title eliminator, so the winner of that fight fights (Makhachev) in June, then I fight the winner of that in preferably Madison Square Garden in November,” Gaethje told MMA Junkie. “That sounds like a perfect timeline for me. I’ll definitely have my time to rest, recovery and retrain myself to get ready for that fight. That’s the perfect situation for me. We’ll see if Oliveira sh*ts the bed again. I think if Tsarukyan wins he takes it because they are calling this a title eliminator, so whoever wins is going to have to fight that fight.”

Oliveira holds wins over both Gaethje and Poirier.

Makhachev, 32, has not competed since stopping Alex Volkanovski at UFC 294 last Oct. in Abu Dhabi. The winner of Oliveira vs. Tsarukyan would need to emerge from UFC 300 with no serious injuries since UFC 302 is less than two months away; otherwise, expect Poirier to get the call.

A lot of questions will be answered this weekend in “Sin City.”

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 300 fight card right RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN/ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the UFC 300 PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 300: “Pereira vs. Hill” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive UFC 300 event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 300 fight card and PPV lineup click here.