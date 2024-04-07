Move over, Dana White. Jake Paul may beat you to be the first major sporting event to be held at the much-hyped Las Vegas Sphere.

The Sphere is a wild 20,000 seat venue equipped with a 16K resolution wraparound interior LED screen. It opened in September 2023 and has mainly been used thus far to host demo shows and concert residencies for bands like U2, Phish, and Grateful Dead carry-on Dead & Company.

UFC CEO Dana White has booked the Sphere for his second Mexican Independence Day show on September 14th, and it was expected that this would be the venue’s first major live sports event. But now Irish news outlet RTE reports that a women’s boxing rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano may beat them to the punch with a June date. An official announcement is expected sometime over the next few days.

Taylor is promoted by Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn, while Serrano has teamed up with Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions. If this fight goes through, Paul will promote an event at the Sphere before the UFC, which we’re sure Dana White would love.

White was an outspoken critic of Jake Paul for years before realizing he was just giving the YouTuber-turned-boxer more attention every time he battled “The Problem Child” on social media. Not only is White not a fan of Paul, he also hates MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian. Bidarian was a former UFC CFO who struck out on his own after the Endeavor sale. White has since referred to his former senior executive as an “accountant,” “scumbag,” and “warlock.”

The first Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano fight in April 2022 can credibly be described as the biggest fight in women’s boxing history. It headlined a sold out Madison Square Garden and featured Taylor winning a thrilling come-from-behind decision victory over Serrano.

Since then Taylor has successfully defended her many titles three more times. Serrano has gone 4-0 in the same stretch, most recently having a homecoming fight in Puerto Rico canceled over a bad hair dye job.