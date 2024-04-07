Don’t think Brazil has forgotten about the beating Jamahal Hill laid on aging legend Glover Teixeira.

“Old Man Glover” took the UFC light heavyweight title at 42, but didn’t manage to hold onto it for long. Immediately after defeating Jiri Prochazka for the belt, he ran into Jamahal Hill, who beat him relentlessly across five rounds for a 50-44x3 decision win.

Hill’s endless assault was so violent that his corner was washing waves of blood out of his hair between rounds.

Jamahal Hill getting all of Glover's blood rinsed out of his hair was a wild thing to see pic.twitter.com/dO5TmW0W3N — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) March 14, 2023

Hill would drop the belt due to an ankle injury, but gets his chance to win it back against Alex Pereira at UFC 300. Pereira is Teixeira’s student, and fellow Brazilian Charles Oliveira expects the student to avenge the master on April 13th.

“It’s kind of a revenge for all Brazilians for Jamahal beating Glover,” Oliveira told MMA Fighting in a recent interview. “He’s beaten a lot of Brazilians, but the Glover fight was the one that hurt the most. I was there.”

Unlike some others who are underselling Jamahal Hill’s abilities, “Do Bronx” gives “Sweet Dreams” full credit as a dangerous opponent.

“Jamahal deserves all the respect in the world,” Charles said. “He’s super tough and hits hard. But everyone that comes in to trade with ‘Poatan’ on the feet will get folded. Pereira is tough and hits hard. He’s definitely hungry for revenge too, and wants to avenge Glover’s loss. You have to be careful with that, but I’m sure ‘Poatan’ will knock him out.”

Oliveira also doesn’t believe Hill is serious about keeping the fight standing.

“Jamahal’s bluffing for sure,” he said. “Jamahal has the takedown skill to make it happen. That’s the strategy, to take him down. If he trades on the feet, he’s getting knocked out.”

As for Oliveira’s own UFC 300 fight against Arman Tsarukyan, Oliveira sounds happy to be back in action. He didn’t seem too interested on speculating about further deviations from previous title shot promises by the UFC.

“Dana White has already said I’m next in line,” Oliveira insisted. “I know we say a lot of things about the UFC, I’ve said already that I’m next in line. Let’s focus on one thing: to win at UFC 300. I’m definitely next in line.”