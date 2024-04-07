 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chris Curtis explains the reason to walk out to P. Diddy at UFC Vegas 90: ‘I’m petty’

By Alexander Behunin
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Allen v Curtis 2 Weigh-in Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - "The Action Man" sure is petty.

Chris Curtis lost his first UFC main event last night at UFC Vegas 90 (Sat., April 6, 2024) as he and Brendan Allen went to war for five rounds but ultimately lost a close split decision inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Before the fight started, Curtis had the internet talking as he walked out to "Bad Boy For Life" by P. Diddy. And if you didn't know, Diddy is facing multiple civil lawsuits that are accusing him of sex trafficking, sexual abuse, and rape - and he had his house raided by the FBI.

Here are some reactions to "The Action Man" walking out the P. Diddy.

Hours after his fight, Curtis took to Twitter to explain why he walked out to the 2001 banger.

"I'm getting some weird looks, so I'll explain the walkout for you guys before I go to bed," Curtis wrote. "Last night at dinner I got a call saying my walkout song (The Rumbling by Stim) wasn't approved by the execs. I was low key kinda pissed, so I went with Diddy thinking, "There is no way they'll approve this then..." but I'm petty and a smart ass. Jokes on me, they definitely approved it so we just went with it. Lol Diddy is terrible, but it was kinda hilarious. I'll do better in the future."

Let's see if UFC will ban P. Diddy like they banned flags.

For complete UFC Vegas 90 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania