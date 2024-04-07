Chris Curtis explains the reason to walk out to P. Diddy at UFC Vegas 90: ‘I’m petty’

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - "The Action Man" sure is petty.

Chris Curtis lost his first UFC main event last night at UFC Vegas 90 (Sat., April 6, 2024) as he and Brendan Allen went to war for five rounds but ultimately lost a close split decision inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Before the fight started, Curtis had the internet talking as he walked out to "Bad Boy For Life" by P. Diddy. And if you didn't know, Diddy is facing multiple civil lawsuits that are accusing him of sex trafficking, sexual abuse, and rape - and he had his house raided by the FBI.

Here are some reactions to "The Action Man" walking out the P. Diddy.

Chris Curtis walks out to P Diddy we're dead homies ‼️ #UFCVegas90 pic.twitter.com/DJrYbsVU8p — MMA Homie Podcast (@theMMAhomies) April 7, 2024

Chris Curtis walking out to P Diddy? The man has the self awareness of a pet rock #UFCVegas90 — AP (@ThaJacket) April 7, 2024

Chris Curtis walk out song being p diddy means he don't give af about nothing. CC by KO rnd 1 — reys burner (@LilDirkNowitzki) April 7, 2024

Chris Curtis has been so busy training he has no idea about P. Diddy.



Read the room #UFCVegas90 — LudisChartaMMA (@LudisCharta) April 7, 2024

Hours after his fight, Curtis took to Twitter to explain why he walked out to the 2001 banger.

"I'm getting some weird looks, so I'll explain the walkout for you guys before I go to bed," Curtis wrote. "Last night at dinner I got a call saying my walkout song (The Rumbling by Stim) wasn't approved by the execs. I was low key kinda pissed, so I went with Diddy thinking, "There is no way they'll approve this then..." but I'm petty and a smart ass. Jokes on me, they definitely approved it so we just went with it. Lol Diddy is terrible, but it was kinda hilarious. I'll do better in the future."

Let's see if UFC will ban P. Diddy like they banned flags.

