Ignacio Bahamondes opens up on the ‘bad place’ he was in after Ludovít Klein loss: ‘She lost the baby’

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - Ignacio Bahamondes fought for much more.

Bahamondes scored a huge win last night at UFC Vegas 90 (Sat., April 6, 2024) when he knocked out Christos Giagos with a devastating head kick inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas (watch highlights). The Chilean fighter received a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

The knockout win was very important for Bahamondes as he was coming off a disappointing loss to Ludovit Klein that snapped his three-fight win streak. Not only did he lose a fight to Klein, but he lost his unborn baby as well.

“For an MMA fighter, losing a fight is not something nice. I think it’s the worst [thing] for a fighter,” Bahamondes told MMAMania.com during his post-fight interview. “My wife was pregnant, and she lost the baby like two weeks after the fight. I was in a bad place. I didn’t want to train; I didn’t want to do anything, but God helped me. He broke me so many times, and he made me new again - even better and stronger.”

There is no doubt that a tragedy like that really affects a professional athlete on a different level, but thankfully, for “La Jaula,” the pain turned to hope and love.

“My wife is now pregnant five months,” Bahamondes said. “The baby is coming and is coming big like his dad. I’m happy. I’m grateful for life and grateful for the people on my team. I’m happy with life and what is next for me.”

Related Chris Curtis Tears Hamstring

Bahamondes wants to return at UFC 306 which will take place at the Sphere in Las Vegas for Noche UFC 2.

For complete UFC Vegas 90 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.