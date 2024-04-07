Sean Strickland praises ‘out of shape’ Chris Curtis for UFC Vegas 90 main event loss: ‘Under prepared for this fight and still won’

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - “Tarzan” was happy for his pal.

Chris Curtis came up short in his first UFC main event against Brendan Allen last night at UFC Vegas 90 (Sat., April 6, 2024) when he lost a very close split decision inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

After the fight, Curtis’ training partner and former Middleweight champion Sean Strickland took to social media to praise his good friend for his performance despite being out of shape.

“UFC filmed Curt, I did one round of sparring with him and let him win,” Strickland wrote on Twitter. The camera crew was confused because they know me I said “if I spar him remotely hard he will lose all confidence going into this fight [because] he’s so out of shape. No excuses, but take zero pride in this victory.”

“He was so out of shape and under prepared for this fight.. and still won.. You don’t say no to the UFC lol every UFC fighter knows that.. They say jump you say how high lmao. Shoulda finished high school lmao!”

While Strickland praised Curtis, he dissed Allen by saying it was embarrassing to be outstruck by someone coming off the couch.

“As a friend of Curt that score card is embarrassing lmao... I’m not saying because I’m his friend. He had his newborn and just wanted a few months to chill out, and he comes off the couch and out strikes a guy with a full camp.. embarrassing,” Strickland wrote.

As a friend of curt that score card is embarrassing lmao... I'm not saying because I'm his friend. He had his new born and just wanted a few months to chill out and he comes off the couch and out strikes a guy with a full camp.. embarrassing. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) April 7, 2024

There is no love lost for Strickland and Allen, who fought back in 2020. Allen said he wants to rematch Strickland during UFC Vegas 90 fight week, and with the win over Curtis, he may have punched his ticket for the rematch.

We’ll see.

