Marvin Vettori trashes Brendan Allen’s performance, Allen responds: ‘He’s irrelevant, He can’t even make it to a fight’

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - "The Italian Dream" did care for the UFC Vegas 90 main event.

Brendan Allen scored his third UFC main event win last night at UFC Vegas 90 (Sat., April. 6, 2024) when he defeated Chris Curtis via a close split decision inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Allen's original opponent, Marvin Vettori, who pulled out of the fight three weeks ago due to a 'freak injury,' bashed Allen's performance on Twitter.

'Allen wtf u calling for the title man you look like dog sh-t got rocked every single round and prayed you were getting the takedown just to hang in there That sh-t was embarrassing." Vettori wrote.

During the UFC Vegas 90 post-fight press conference (watch here), Allen responded to Vettori by completely trashing the former Middleweight title challenger.

"He's irrelevant. He can't even make it to a fight," Allen told MMAMania.com "He don't want to fight. He's old news. We're going up. Pillow Fist, he could've got the business tonight. He could've got it this week. He could've got it in Miami. What? You want to talk now. The only time the dude wants to talk is when there's people in between us. It's that simple. We were prepping for him. We came and we got an even better, more technical guy that's better than him at what he does and puts people away. Who's he put away? Get the f—k out of here. We ain't worried about f—king Marvin....you can't win the war if you don't make it to the war. You can't talk sh—t if you don't make it to the war that you were supposed to come to. Simple as that."

Allen continued to drill Vettori because of a couple of run-ins before their scheduled fight.

"At the end of the day. I don't care about none of this," Allen said. "You said explicitly, explicitly on media, that when you saw me, you were going to beat my ass. You saw me, and the only thing you said was, 'What's up, man? What's up, man?' I ain't say a word to you. Nothing. I see you again, 'Oh, why are you looking at me like that?' I put my bag down to walk toward you and stepped behind someone. The only time he wants to do something is when it's in front of people. So I don't give a f—ck. If you see me, stand behind what you say. If you're a man, stand behind what you say. That's my problem...If you feel that way, keep that same energy when you see me in person. You've seen me multiple times.

"It is what it is. I'm really about whatever. I don't care. I ain't going to start nothing, but I ain't no b—tch, and I ain't going to run away from it. At the end of the day, that's the only thing left I have to say to Marvin. We're not going to fight unless you want to fight me here, at my gym, whatever. You're behind me. You had your chance twice. You could've fought me last year. You could've fought me tonight. I prepared. I showed up. I saved the card with Chris. That's the last thing I'll say regarding Marvin."

Allen will most likely jump Vettori in the Top 15 rankings next week, and if that's the case, the Italian fighter might really be in the rear-view window.

"All-In" is riding a seven-fight win streak with five finishes.

For complete UFC Vegas 90 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.