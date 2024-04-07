UFC Vegas 90 results: Matches to make for ‘Allen vs. Curtis 2’ main card winners

UFC Vegas 90 took place last night (Sat., April 6, 2024) in Las Vegas, Nevada, which featured a rematch between Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis. After five rounds of action, Allen got his revenge, while Curtis tore his hamstring in defeat. In the co-main event, Damon Jackson defeated Alexander Hernandez via split-decision.

Winner: Brendan Allen

Who He Should Face Next: Marvin Vettori

This is still the fight to make. Vettori was set to collide with Allen on this card before he bowed out with an injury. Once “The Italian Dream” gets back to full health, this fight needs to be booked so the two talented 185-pound contenders can settle their beef. The winner gets once step closer to a shot at the strap.

Winner: Damon Jackson

Who He Should Face Next: Bill Algeo

Jackson snapped his two-fight skid by escaping with a split-decision win over Alexander Hernandez, perhaps saving his UFC career in the process. I like a fight against Algeo, who came up short against Kyle Nelson last week at UFC Atlantic City, losing via first-round technical knockout (TKO). Algeo has a win over Hernandez, as well.

Winner: Jose Mariscal

Who He Should Face Next: Nate Landwehr

Mariscal picked up his sixth straight win — third inside the Octagon — by defeating Morgan Charriere via split-decision. “Chepe” has shown he is a legit rising contender, and he is only improving. A fight against Landweher would be a good measuring stick for his next challenge inside the eight-sided cage. Landweher is coming off an impressive knockout win over Jamall Emmers just last week, and is 4-1 in his last five fights.

Winner: Ignacio Bahamondes

Who He Should Face Next: Joel Alvarez vs. Mateusz Rebecki winner

Bahamondes bounced back nicely from his loss to Ludovit Klein by securing an impressive, $50,000 post-fight bonus award-winning knockout over Christos Giagos in the very first round. I would like for Bahamondes to be paired up against the winner of the upcoming 155-pound matchup between Alvarez and Revecki, who are set to collide at the upcoming UFC Vegas 91 card on April 27. All three men are enjoying some pretty good success at the moment and anyway it shakes out, it should be a good tilt.

Winner: Charlie Campbell

Who He Should Face Next: Trey Ogden

Campbell earned his second win inside the Octagon, defeating Trevor Peek via unanimous decision. Winner of three straight, “The Cannibal” is 9-2 overall in his MMA career. As far as a possible fight against Ogden, that sounds like a pretty decent pairing. “Samurai Ghost” is coming off a win over Kurt Holobaugh a few weeks ago, bringing his record to 2-2-1 inside the Octagon. The UFC experience disparity isn’t that great between these two 155-pounders, so let’s book them against one another.

For complete UFC Vegas 90 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.