UFC Vegas 90 results: Biggest winners, loser from ‘Allen vs. Curtis 2’ last night

UFC Vegas 90 went down last night (Sat., April 6, 2023) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, which saw Brendan Allen defeat Chris Curtis via split-decision in their Middleweight rematch (recap here). In the co-main event, Damon Jackson defeat Alexander Hernandez, also via split-decision.

Related Chris Curtis Tears Hamstring

Biggest Winner: Brendan Allen

It wasn’t easy, but Allen got his much-desired revenge on Chris Curtis, edging him out via split-decision after a hard-fought, five-round war in “Sin City.” Ranked No. 7 at the moment, Allen can expect to possibly jump into the Top 5 after earning his seventh straight win. With an overall record of 12-2 inside the Octagon, Allen has proven to be a legit threat to the title, though it’s still going to take a couple more wins to get into that conversation. After the fight, he was quick to call out current 185-pound champion, Dricus du Plessis, it’s something that won’t happen just yet, but it’s nice to see him be vocal.

Runner Up: Cesar Almeida

Almeida didn’t come into his UFC debut with the same hype that Alex Pereira did. “Poatan’s” debut was highly-anticipated due to the fact that he had swept Israel Adesanya in their two kickboxing fights, earning a title shot against “The Last Stylebender” after just three wins inside the Octagon, defeating him against via knockout. As for Almeida, he went 1-2 against Adesanya in their trio of kickboxing fights, and then started ff his UFC career with a technical knockout (TKO) win over Dylan Budka. In the process, he earned himself a $50,000 post-fight bonus. Will he get the ascension that Adesanya did? Probably not. That said, while his road to a title shot will take a bit longer when compared to Adesanya’s, he’s off to a mighty fine start.

Biggest Loser (s): Court McGee and Alexander Hernandez

After coming in heavy for his fight against Damon Jackson, Hernandez needed a win to make up for his scale fail. He didn’t get it. Indeed, Hernandez lost a split-decision, which means his check will be that much smaller when you take into consideration that he will not only not get his “win bonus,” but he will have to fork over 20-percent of his show purse to Damon Jackson. To top it off, the loss is fourth in last five fights. As for McGee, he may also be on the chopping block after losing his third straight via unanimous decision to Alex Morono. McGee has now lost three in a row and is now 2-8 in his last 10 fights with the promotion, which also puts him in danger of getting his walking papers in the near future.

For complete UFC Vegas 90: “Allen vs. Curtis 2” results and play-by-play, click HERE!