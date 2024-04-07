PFL Las Vegas, which is set to go down next Friday (April 12, 2024) in Las Vegas, Nevada, has a new main event.

After the promotion announced that Phil Davis had been forced out of his headlining Light Heavyweight bout against Rob Wilkinson, it was then revealed that Impa Kasanganay would take over the main event duties opposite Bellator’s Alex Polizzi. As for Wilkinson, he will remain on the card to face Tom Breese in the co-main event.

Kasanganay — who won the 2023 PFL Light Heavyweight tournament — was last seen coming up short against Bellator’s Middleweight champion, Johnny Eblen, at the historic “PFL vs. Bellator” mega card in February. That loss snapped Kasanganay’s six-fight win streak.

As for Polizzi, he hasn’t been seen in action since losing to Karl Moore in June 2023. Prior to that, “Eazy” was knocked out by Yoel Romero in buzzer-beating fashion in May 2022, breaking jaw and fracturing one of his ankles, in the process.

PFL Las Vegas — which highlights the season kickoff for the 205-pound and 155-pound contenders — will also feature Patricky Pitbull facing off against Clay Collard, and 2022 tournament winner, Antonio Carlos Junior, facing off against Simon Biyong.

